Artist, Catalyst, Philanthropist, and Investor Kwanza Jones named 2023 Social Impact Award Winner by SoLa Impact

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLa Impact , a leading minority-owned and operated social impact fund, in partnership with its affiliated 501c3 non-profit, the SoLa Foundation , will award the 2023 SoLa Social Impact Award to nationally-recognized recording artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social change leader, Kwanza Jones. This award is for her deep and abiding commitment to expanding access to higher education, creating opportunities and increasing access to capital for underrepresented founders and fund managers, supporting bodily autonomy, promoting women's and LGBTQ+ rights, advancing gender and racial equity, and providing relief funds for those affected by natural disasters across the globe. Kwanza Jones will accept the Social Impact Award at the SoLa Foundation's 2nd Annual Sneakerball Gala and Fundraiser at the SoLa Beehive on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Kwanza lives her values. Her life's work intersects culture, community, and capital. As an artist, she uses her voice to uplift humanity – her music calls for social change and inspires action. She infuses her songs with powerful social messages that motivate and inspire. Seven of her songs have achieved high rankings on the Billboard music charts. Her activism and civic engagement includes previously serving on the Washington, D.C. Board of Education and being a member of the United Way Tocqueville Society. Kwanza's approach to philanthropy is unique.

Ms. Jones is Co-Founder and CEO of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative , which has invested more than $150 million in diverse founders, entrepreneurs, organizations and allies in support of education, empowerment, equity, and entrepreneurship, directly and positively impacting more than 80,000 people. Kwanza says "money can be the easy part; we invest more by providing partnership, connection, networks, and community". In addition, Ms. Jones collaborated with artists such as Beyoncé, Sinéad O'Connor, Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, and others to rally support against sexual exploitation and trafficking of young girls.

"Kwanza Jones embodies the SoLa Foundation motto, 'If you can see it, you can be it','" said Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Founder and Executive Director of the SoLa Foundation. "She is a self-made woman who acts with determination to make our world a more equitable and positive place. Her life is an inspiration to Black and Brown girls and boys who want to make a difference. She is receiving the 2023 SoLa Impact Award because of this work. We cannot wait to celebrate all of who she is and what she does for so, so many."

Among Kwanza's many social impact ventures is SUPERCHARGED™ by Kwanza Jones , a media company and personal development community that encourages and inspires the public to make the world a better place. Established in 2017, SUPERCHARGED works to build a place where people can connect to discover, learn, and share resources that help them fulfill their human potential and improve their lives. The Kwanza Jones Boost Friends™ Community is inclusive but exclusive, offering an elevated opportunity to connect with inspired and inspiring people to boost professional networks, provide mentorship, and propel individuals to achieve their personal goals.

"My personal motto is: own your power, live your purpose, be of service," said Kwanza Jones. "It's an honor to be honored by a purpose-driven organization that serves so many. I applaud Martin Muoto and the SoLa Impact team. Their work is demonstrative of my belief that no one succeeds alone, sometimes you need a boost. I'm inspired to continue boosting and building for better."

"SoLa Impact believes that conscious capital can uplift communities and change the course of people's lives. So does Kwanza. Her work to support entrepreneurs, women and minority owned ventures along with her philanthropy has uplifted thousands of people. She has made a real and lasting impact in this world," said Martin Muoto, Founder and CEO of SoLa Impact.

The 2nd Annual Sneakerball Gala and Fundraiser will feature SoLa inventors, community leaders, elected officials, celebrities, influencers and non-profit leaders from throughout South LA. Proceeds from the Gala go directly to supporting the SoLa Foundation's marquee projects, the SoLa Technology and Entrepreneurship Center and the SoLa College Scholarships program along with other education and community engagement programs.

About SoLa Impact

SoLa Impact is a family of real estate funds with a double bottom line strategy focused on preserving, rehabbing, and building high-quality, affordable housing in Black and Brown communities. SoLa's proven track record leverages data-driven social impact strategies to deliver market returns. SoLa Impact's fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund, will deploy over $1 billion in Los Angeles and Southern California to build over 3,500 workforce and affordable housing units. SoLa Impact was ranked as the 7th fastest-growing Black-led private company. Additionally, it was recognized as the Leading Social Impact Housing Developer in recognition of SoLa's demonstrated ability to deliver positive changes in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. SoLa Impact's funds have attracted a number of leading investors due to its disruptive business model of leveraging private capital to dramatically reduce the cost of affordable housing.

About SoLa Foundation

The SoLa Foundation , a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of SoLa Impact, aims to improve the lives of South LA residents and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by providing opportunities for education and economic mobility. SoLa's Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games, is a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind center at the heart of South Central Los Angeles. SoLa provides the community with skills-based technology programming, scholarships, and career development opportunities for underinvested communities to ensure Black and Brown Angelenos get increased access to jobs, mentorship, and placement in the most competitive fields of business.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is a catalyst. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. As co-founder and CEO of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative , a high-impact philanthropic grant-making and impact investment organization, she invests in individuals, organizations, early stage/growth ventures, nonprofits and for-profit companies that make a lasting impact across four key areas: Education, Entrepreneurship, Equity and Empowerment. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. She also founded SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones , a lifestyle & motivational media company that helps individuals and organizations continuously improve. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

SOURCE SoLa Impact