Artist Elaine Clayman's Paintings Featured in Three 2019 NYC Exhibitions

To view art by Artist Elaine Clayman visit www.elaineclaymanartist.com.

Artist Elaine Clayman's evocative works in contemporary figurative painting are presented with the poetry of Susan Colton. The solo show commences the launch of their new ekphrastic book ARTSPEAKSPOETRY / POETRYSPEAKSART. Ekphrasis is a verbal description of a visual work of art. The book launch continues the celebration with an EKPHRASTIC SYMPOSIUM on Saturday, November 9, 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the same location.

Dr. Bernard Heller Museum Show Features Elaine Clayman through June 2020

Elaine Clayman also invites the public to view her unique sculptural oil painting on linen, Raggedy Anns Away From Home, mounted on a 1940's suitcase representing the roundup in Paris, France. "Relative Relations," on view at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum at HUC-JIR/New York, One West Fourth Street, explores human conditions. The museum show runs through June 30, 2020.

Her realistic oil painting, Sardines, was recently showcased at the Allied Artists of America's Juried Annual Exhibition at Salmagundi Club, NYC.

Elaine Clayman is a valuable contributing full member of Ceres Gallery. In Elaine Clayman's early career, she was mentored by renowned Harlem Renaissance artist, Charles Alston. Elaine also studied with noted painters, Steven Assael and David Grey. She currently studies with central art figures, Eric Michelson and Donelle Estey.

About Elaine Clayman

Elaine Clayman studied at the Salmagundi Art Club and the Art Students League of New York. She has been featured in many exhibitions in New York City, including group shows at Denise Bibro Gallery of Fine Art, NYC, SuperfineNYC, Mills Pond Gallery, The Belskie Museum of Art & Science, Closter, New Jersey, The Manny Cantor Center Exhibit, Jewish Salon, New York City and Ceres Gallery shows. Her painting was chosen Best In Show at Gilda and Henry Block School of the Arts, New York City Annual Exhibition. Elaine is the newly appointed Historian of Allied Artists of America and a member of Audubon Artists.

For Press Only

elaine@elaineclaymanartist.com

Tel: 917-566-7833

SOURCE Elaine Clayman, Artist