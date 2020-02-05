Artist Gray Malin Pays Tribute To Mi Cocina's Mambo Taxi In 'Bon Voyage' Series

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Dallas native and award-winning photographer Gray Malin unveils his first self-portrait in Dallas on Feb. 19, the image will contain not one but two local icons — the artist himself and the famous Mi Cocina Mambo Taxi.

Titled "The Dallas Native," the work is part of Malin's "Bon Voyage" series, which invites patrons aboard a first-class journey inspired by cultural icons and timeless travel as told through the window of an airplane. Merging pop culture and the jet-set lifestyle, the series is a modern take on the "good life" at 30,000 feet.

Malin decided to feature the Mambo Taxi — a combination of Sauza Silver tequila, lime juice and house-made sangria, all swirled to frozen perfection — as a tribute to the iconic Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant Mi Cocina, where he made countless memories over the years.

"Mi Cocina is much more than a restaurant — it symbolizes a sense of family, a lifetime of fond memories, and for me personally, an emblem of Dallas," said Malin. "I grew up going to the Preston Forest location with my family a few times a month to enjoy my favorite items like the chips and salsa (of course!), Queso Blanco, the Sunset Fajitas and as an adult, the Mambo Taxi. In 'The Dallas Native,' the beloved Mambo Taxi represents my hometown."

Mi Cocina will host Malin at an exclusive unveiling of "The Dallas Native" at Monkey Bar above the Highland Park Village Mi Cocina on Feb. 19.

"We're thrilled that Gray Malin is featuring the Mambo Taxi in his work. The name of the photo really says it all because it shows how important the Mambo is to area natives who grew up with our brand," said Edgar Guevara, CEO and president of Mi Cocina's parent company M Crowd Restaurant Group. "Like so many Dallasites, his connection to Mi Cocina is deep, and to him, our restaurants are an extension of home."

Signed limited-edition prints of "The Dallas Native" will be available for purchase at www.graymalin.com.

About Mi Cocina

Dallas-based Mi Cocina has served undeniably authentic Tex-Mex, memorable experiences and its signature, award-winning Mambo Taxi margaritas for nearly three decades. With 22 locations in Texas and Oklahoma, the brand is owned and operated by M Crowd Restaurant Group, which also has four area Taco Diner restaurants and The Mercury, the venerable Dallas fine dining institution founded in 1998. For more information, go to micocina.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @MiCocina.

About Gray Malin

Gray Malin is a modern-day fine art photographer and New York Times bestselling author based in Los Angeles. He has received commercial recognition for his aerial photography, shot over the world's most stunning beaches, and has also photographed collections at historic properties including The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Parker Palm Springs Hotel, The Breakers Palm Beach, and The Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club at The Four Seasons Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Forging his work into a larger lifestyle with the philosophy to Make Every Day a Getaway®, Gray's photography has since expanded into a line of luxury products for home and travel. Gray has collaborated with global brands including Disney, Google, Ladurée and Veuve Clicquot, engaging diverse audiences to experience his work in new and exciting ways.

