Artist John R. Lowery Chronicles Inspiration, Artistic Journey in New Book

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Texas artist John R. Lowery is dabbling in a new medium: the printed word. In his first book, "Humble Decade: The Art of Humble Donkey," Lowery pens a reflective collection chronicling 10 years of artwork, personal milestones and creative growth from 2015 to 2025.

Artist John R. Lowery's new book, "Humble Decade: The Art of Humble Donkey" is now available from Palmetto Publishing. Artist John R. Lowery's work spans a wide range of themes, from serene landscapes and wildlife to the quirks and curiosities of life in rural Texas.

Now available from Palmetto Publishing, "Humble Decade" features a curated selection of Lowery's paintings paired with personal narratives that explore the inspiration behind each piece. Chapters open with short essays detailing pivotal moments in Lowery's life, including the development of his ranch, the evolution of his business and meaningful family milestones.

Together, the stories and artwork provide readers with a deeper understanding of both the paintings and the artist behind them.

"Life has a way of keeping you so swept up in things that you miss the big moments even as you're living them," explained Lowery, whose most recent milestone was becoming a grandfather. "This book felt like the right way to pause and really look back. 'Humble Decade' is about growth, gratitude and learning to appreciate the road that gets you where you're going."

Born Feb. 9, 1967, Lowery is an American artist best known for his landscape and wildlife paintings. He began his career as an illustrator for a NASA contractor, producing work that gained national and international recognition. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, he moved to Houston as a child and studied at the Glassell School of Art before earning a degree in advertising from The Art Institute of Houston.

2016 saw the launch of Lowery's Round Top, Texas, art gallery, Humble Donkey, which he opened alongside his wife, Laurie Lowery. In the years since, his work has continued to gain a wider audience, including at Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee's, where he's a best-selling artist.

In "Humble Decade," he blends visual and written storytelling to create a personal record of a decade defined by creativity, perseverance and reflection. Introspective, inspirational and a bit off-beat, just like the artist, it offers readers an intimate look at the heart behind each piece.

"I wanted this book to feel honest," John Lowery said. "It's not just about finished pieces on a wall, but about the lessons learned, the risks taken and the people who made the journey worthwhile."

Featuring more than 200 pages of artwork and inspiration, "Humble Decade: The Art of Humble Donkey" retails for $75 in hardcover and $65 in paperback. It's available now at John Lowery's gallery, Humble Donkey, in Round Top, Texas. Online purchase is also available at humbledonkeystudio.com/book.

