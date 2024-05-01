The Political Conversation Starting Piece is Now Available for Purchase Nationwide in Both Print and Jigsaw Puzzle Formats

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Fenster, a British-born artist and storyteller, is announcing the nationwide release of his latest artwork, "January 6th: How We Got Here." Following a successful soft launch, this thought-provoking piece takes viewers on a captivating search-and-find exploration of the perfect storm/long trail of chaos that led to the January 6th insurrection and its antecedents. The work can be purchased as a print or jigsaw puzzle.

Fenster's artwork meticulously weaves together visual elements that represent the key political events and dynamics that culminated on that day. Audiences can prepare to delve deep into the events of that day, their causes and effects, and, become detectives of history, discovering hidden narratives embedded within the artwork.

In a powerful visual narrative, "January 6th: How We Got Here" is a compelling addition to Fenster's eclectic portfolio of story-telling art, resonating with political enthusiasts across the country. The work aims to spark thoughtful conversations and challenge viewers to reflect on the complexities of the political landscape and the societal factors that led to this pivotal moment in history.

Moments captured in the piece include both American and foreign political leaders, Kracken lawyers, QAnon Shamans, space lasers, and our founding fathers watching in horror. The puzzle comes with 787.5 pieces, one piece for every million dollars Fox News paid Dominion Voting after settling the historic defamation lawsuit.

"This work is about that catastrophic day in January," said Leon Fenster, "but it's also about how we got to this point, how our leaders and institutions failed us, and how Americans can think about healing as a people. I hope audiences will find their own emotions in it–shock, surprise, horror, sadness, even irreverence."

About Leon Fenster

Leon Fenster is an accomplished artist whose work offers unique insights into the human experience. Born in London and shaped by diverse experiences across the UK, US, and Asia, Fenster's art reflects a blend of memory and imagination.

Although he received formal training in architecture, Fenster's innate passion for storytelling ultimately led him to transition to the realm of art, where he connected it to his heritage and cultural surroundings.

Fenster's art goes beyond simple reflections, inviting viewers to delve into the complexity of human life. Whether depicting the chaotic streets of Beijing, the tranquil cities of Taiwan or the shared global experience of the pandemic, his work crosses geographical borders, capturing the essence of communities and individuals with a distinctive charm.

Fenster's art carries a timeless appeal. Every aesthetic decision of color, style and form adds to the larger story of humanity.

Fenster's latest project delves into the febrile political landscape surrounding recent elections, with a piece entitled 'January 6th: How We Got Here.' This innovative artwork takes the form of an interactive puzzle, inviting viewers to engage with and explore the complex emotions and narratives intertwined with this pivotal moment in history and what led us to it.

Beyond his artistic endeavors, Fenster is a distinguished storyteller whose voice resonates through his artwork.

