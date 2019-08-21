Artist Mario Basner Representing Las Vegas At Venice Art Biennale Exhibition

Basner is among 22 photographers worldwide that have been selected to showcase notable works to an audience of over 500,000 attendees from around the world. Las Vegas has seen significant cultural growth in recent years with the emergence of art, galleries and cultural institutions citywide. Basner aims to shine a light on this cultural evolution and remove existing stigmas from a maturing city that no longer deserves them.

"Las Vegas is historically perceived with an image of showgirls and neon lights, while its diverse and vibrant cultural components are often overlooked," said Basner when asked about the Biennale and its importance for Las Vegas arts and culture. "Not only am I honored to exhibit in Venice, but I am excited to communicate a perhaps unexpected cultural identity of Las Vegas to an international audience."

Influential figures in the Las Vegas community have taken note of Basner's efforts in reshaping the cultural landscape of Las Vegas. "Mario's creative talent has resulted in a quality of art which people have never imagined would come from Las Vegas," said Donald Snyder, Chairman of the Board for The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. "It is wonderful to see it on display in Venice and speaks to the role Las Vegas can play on the world stage for the arts."

Basner first received critical acclaim for his Beelitz Heilstaetten documentary series; a historic tuberculosis sanatorium in Germany. His works have earned 57 awards of excellence and are on permanent display at Basner's eponymous art gallery at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. The one-of-a-kind gallery focuses on inspirational storytelling and engaging visitors emotionally and intellectually. The exhibited photographs of architectural subjects transcend experiences through time and space; taking the audience on an evocative journey that profoundly touches the essence of human characteristics and inner values.

