Artist Mildred Thompson Headlines Fall Exhibition at the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art

American abstract artist Mildred Thompson (b. Jacksonville, FL, 1936; d. Atlanta, GA, 2003) spent much of her early career in Germany and France in response to the racial and gender discrimination she faced in the United States. In 1986 she accepted an invitation to be an artist-in-residence at Spelman College. She lived in Atlanta for the remainder of her life where her practice of abstraction flourished. This period marks a particularly prolific time in the artist's career during which she was a professor at several area colleges, associate editor of Art Papers magazine, and a practicing visual artist, writer, and musician.

This exhibition honors Thompson's life-long commitment to creating a universally resonant abstract visual language. The over 30 paintings, drawings, and prints on view demonstrate her affinity for exploring the rhythms and patterns of science and music and interpreting the workings of the cosmos and other natural phenomena. This selection of works represents the scale, complexity, dynamism, and energy of Thompson's unique visual vocabulary, as well as her ability to translate these concepts across media.

Throughout her artistic career, Mildred Thompson sought to find meaning in the world through abstraction. Thompson, an artist committed to affirming humankind's common bond to the systems of the universe, explored space, sound, and other elements that were not visible to the naked eye through shapes, color, lines, forms, and patterns. Figuration and narrative representation were—and arguably still are—the primary modes of expression for African American artists. Thompson was often excluded from exhibitions and, as a result, did not receive critical attention during her lifetime. Thompson, along with other Black abstract practitioners of her generation, is now receiving long-overdue recognition.

"Thompson, an expansive thinker and a force of nature who knew no boundaries, made an indelible imprint on Atlanta," Dr. Brownlee stated. "The timely opportunity to present her work at Spelman—the institution that invited her to establish a relationship with the city—and examine the breadth of her work and the evolution of her career is particularly rewarding."

Messina stated, "As the accomplishments of Black female abstract artists are being revitalized today, so too is the late Mildred Thompson's work prompting renewed appreciation. We are very pleased to be working with Dr. Brownlee and Spelman College to bring Thompson's work to a broader public and to the Atlanta community."

In homage to Thompson's many influences and other creative contributions, the exhibition will also feature a selection of objects and ephemera from the artist's papers on loan from Emory University and the Estate's collection, including books, photographs, music and writings.

RELATED EVENTS

Opening Program

Mildred Thompson Remembered

Wednesday, Sept. 11

6:30 p.m.

Join the Museum for a conversation with exhibition curators Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, Ph.D., director, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Melissa Messina, curator of the Mildred Thompson Estate, and Donna Jackson, Thompson's partner of 17 years and executor of the Thompson Estate. Invited comments from artists, friends, and colleagues, including Wes Cochran, Kerry Davis, and Karen Comer Lowe, will enliven the conversation. A reception follows.

Yoga in the Museum

Mondays at noon

Sept.16 – Dec. 2

Enjoy a yoga class surrounded by works of art and engage in a practice led by African American certified yoga instructors that emphasizes balance, focus, and strength. Yoga in the Museum is open to all with mats and props available on a first come, first served basis.

Artist Guides

Wednesday, Sept. 18

6:30 p.m.

Artist Guides invite Black women cultural producers to lead public tours of the Museum's current exhibition. Join us for an engaging walkthrough of Mildred Thompson: The Atlanta Years, 1986 – 2003 with celebrated artist and scholar Tina Dunkley.

Community Day

Saturday, Oct. 5

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Created for artists and art enthusiasts of all ages, join us for an afternoon of art-making activities, guided tours, and more.

Homecoming Day Party

Friday, Oct. 25

3 – 5 p.m.

Celebrate homecoming and join alumni from the Atlanta University Center in the Museum for this annual gathering. Enjoy interactive tours of Mildred Thompson: The Atlanta Years, 1986 – 2003, music, food, and so much more.

This program is organized in collaboration with the Spelman College Office of Alumnae Affairs.

When, Where, and How We Enter: Honoring the Legacies of Black Women Abstract Painters

Thursday, Nov. 7

6:30 p.m.

Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D., Academic Center Auditorium

Join the Museum for a landmark conversation with women curators who are leading the charge to increase the visibility of Black women abstract artists. Panelists include Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Lauren Haynes, Curator of Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Melissa Messina, Curator of the Mildred Thompson Estate, and Hallie Ringle, Curator of Contemporary Art, Birmingham Museum of Art. Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, Ph.D., Director, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art will moderate the conversation.

Surrender at Fort Negress: A Repossession Performance

Sunday, Dec. 1

3 p.m.

In observance of Day With(out) Art, Spelman College associate professor of Dance Performance & Choreography, T. Lang will explore the process through which individuals fundamentally shift how they conceptualize, strategize around, and tactically address struggles related to complex inequalities that affect their everyday lives. Through movement, and process-based community research with alumnae at Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University, Surrender at Fort Negress physically unpacks the questions of physical, social, economic, and political survival in moments of crisis and extreme distress.

