Artist Puts New Twist on Traditional Inuit Snow Goggles

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feheley Fine Arts is pleased to present Masquerade: a solo exhibition of works by Iqaluit-based artist and jeweller Mathew Nuqingaq (b. 1964). The show will feature Nuqingaq's sculptural snow goggles which offer a contemporary twist on the eyewear traditionally worn by Inuit and Yupik to prevent snow blindness. Select jewellery pieces by the artist that draw on Inuit stories and symbols will also be featured. Nuqingaq's wearable artworks are sculptural yet functional and combine diverse materials including muskox horn, antler, baleen, silver, copper, gold and wood.

2019, silver, antler, metal, 7 x 6 x 5 1/2 in.

Nuqingaq is a multifaceted artist who works in jewellery, sculpture, performance and photography. He is dedicated to supporting the Inuit artistic community and in 2007, founded the Aayuraa Studio in Iqaluit, where emerging and established artists work primarily in jewellery design. In 2016, Nuqingaq was elected as a member to the Order of Canada and is currently the president of the Inuit Art Foundation. Nuqingaq lives and works in Iqaluit.

A renowned drum dancer, the artist will be performing at the opening reception.

Opening Reception: June 13, 2019, 5 – 8 p.m.

For images, additional information or to arrange an interview with the artist, please contact:

Emily Lawrence

(416)-323-1373

emily@feheleyfinearts.com

Related Images

snow-goggles-on-antler-stand.jpg

SNOW GOGGLES ON ANTLER STAND

2019, silver, antler, metal, 7 x 6 x 5 1/2 in.

snow-goggles-with-stand.jpg

SNOW GOGGLES WITH STAND

2018, muskox horn, silver, copper and ivory, 7 1/4 x 6 3/4 x 2 in.

cat-eye-snowgoggles.jpg

CAT EYE SNOWGOGGLES

2018, muskox horn, silver, baleen and ivory, 7 x 2 x 1/2 in.

wood-snow-goggles.jpg

WOOD SNOW GOGGLES

2018, wood, elastic, 1 1/4 x 7 x 5 1/2 in.

Related Links

Gallery website

SOURCE Feheley Fine Arts