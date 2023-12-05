Artist Rokita Unveils Captivating "Signs of Life" Collection Inspired by Her Puerto Rican Heritage, Exclusively Available at the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery

News provided by

Ferleman & Company Art Gallery

05 Dec, 2023, 08:41 ET

CUMBERLAND, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Puerto Rican artist Rokita has unveiled her latest painting collection, "Signs of Life." This stunning assembly of paintings showcases the vibrant essence of Puerto Rico, her family's home island, capturing its soul and spirit through an evocative blend of colors, textures, and storytelling.

Continue Reading
"Land / Break" - 24x24 Watercolor, Ink & Thread Painting from Rokita's Signs of Life Collection, Available Through the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery
"Land / Break" - 24x24 Watercolor, Ink & Thread Painting from Rokita's Signs of Life Collection, Available Through the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery
A selection of 4 pieces from the Signs of Life Collection (14 paintings make up the collection in total).
A selection of 4 pieces from the Signs of Life Collection (14 paintings make up the collection in total).

"Rokita's art leaves a visually emotional space to reflect on internal interpretations. Time spent contemplating her use of watercolors, ink, and thread evokes geographic space, movement, and the impact humankind has on our environment," remarked Dr. Ferleman, owner of Ferleman & Company Art Gallery. "Most notably are the questions she evokes around our impact on shorelines and coastal transits with references to her Puerto Rican heritage."

The "Signs of Life" collection marks a pivotal moment in Rokita's career, demonstrating her unparalleled ability to encapsulate the essence of a place, real and imagined, in vivid, emotive ways.

Rokita shared, "Puerto Rico and my family's ties to the island have been a wellspring of inspiration for me. Through 'Signs of Life,' I hoped to portray the essence of this place - the resilience, vibrancy, and beauty of the island. Each painting is a tribute to the spirit that defines Puerto Rico, and the life-giving waters and vegetation that my ancestors relied on as they survived poverty, hurricanes, and colonial trauma."

Ferleman & Company Art Gallery is honored to exclusively present this remarkable collection to art enthusiasts and collectors. As a platform for accessible contemporary art, the gallery is thrilled to showcase Rokita's "Signs of Life," inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty and essence of Puerto Rico through these captivating artworks.

Rokita's collection is now available nationwide through the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery, welcoming patrons to experience the visual symphony that embodies the heart and soul of Puerto Rico in person or on their website.

For more information, please contact Dr. Thomas Ferleman at [email protected]. View and purchase paintings from the collection on the gallery website here.

Press Contact: 

Dr. Thomas Ferleman
Art Dealer, Ferleman & Company Art Gallery
[email protected]
(301) 512-6240

SOURCE Ferleman & Company Art Gallery

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.