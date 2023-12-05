Artist Rokita Unveils Captivating "Signs of Life" Collection Inspired by Her Puerto Rican Heritage, Exclusively Available at the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery

CUMBERLAND, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Puerto Rican artist Rokita has unveiled her latest painting collection, "Signs of Life." This stunning assembly of paintings showcases the vibrant essence of Puerto Rico, her family's home island, capturing its soul and spirit through an evocative blend of colors, textures, and storytelling.

"Land / Break" - 24x24 Watercolor, Ink & Thread Painting from Rokita's Signs of Life Collection, Available Through the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery A selection of 4 pieces from the Signs of Life Collection (14 paintings make up the collection in total).

"Rokita's art leaves a visually emotional space to reflect on internal interpretations. Time spent contemplating her use of watercolors, ink, and thread evokes geographic space, movement, and the impact humankind has on our environment," remarked Dr. Ferleman, owner of Ferleman & Company Art Gallery. "Most notably are the questions she evokes around our impact on shorelines and coastal transits with references to her Puerto Rican heritage."

The "Signs of Life" collection marks a pivotal moment in Rokita's career, demonstrating her unparalleled ability to encapsulate the essence of a place, real and imagined, in vivid, emotive ways.

Rokita shared, "Puerto Rico and my family's ties to the island have been a wellspring of inspiration for me. Through 'Signs of Life,' I hoped to portray the essence of this place - the resilience, vibrancy, and beauty of the island. Each painting is a tribute to the spirit that defines Puerto Rico, and the life-giving waters and vegetation that my ancestors relied on as they survived poverty, hurricanes, and colonial trauma."

Ferleman & Company Art Gallery is honored to exclusively present this remarkable collection to art enthusiasts and collectors. As a platform for accessible contemporary art, the gallery is thrilled to showcase Rokita's "Signs of Life," inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty and essence of Puerto Rico through these captivating artworks.

Rokita's collection is now available nationwide through the Ferleman & Company Art Gallery, welcoming patrons to experience the visual symphony that embodies the heart and soul of Puerto Rico in person or on their website.

