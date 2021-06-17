Artist Todd Gray's Iconic World Trade Center Mural Flabbergast to be Refreshed Starting June 22 to Mark 20 Years Since 9/11
Gray Says the Large Mural Is the "Highlight of My Artistic Life"
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Gray, the contemporary pop artist who created the famous Flabbergast mural at The World Trade Center in 2018, returns June 22-25 to make touchups to his iconic work.
Gray and his team (The Todd Squad) knew that his mural at the location of the 9/11 attack resonated emotionally with virtually everyone while he created it and will do so again as the world marks twenty years since the tragic event. The touchups will repair wear and tear over the past few years
"Creating a mural at this sacred space was the highlight of my artistic life and has forever changed me," said Gray. "Works of art can lift spirits, but with this mural we saw that public art can bring hope and healing to a very sad place. Thousands of people watched us paint every day for a month and many told us that our work made them smile. Some even jumped for joy."
The 100-foot wide Flabbergast is the only World Trade Center artwork not created by a street artist. Before he began the mural at the invitation of Silverstein Properties and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Gray was known primarily known for his colorful, free-standing pop art towers and wall sculptures.
Flabbergast incorporates the clean lines, hard edge design elements, vibrant opaque colors and fun images that mark his earlier work. Painted on a huge, corrugated metal façade, it is essentially a three-dimensional sculpture "flattened" for a two-dimensional design, giving it remarkable power.
Gray's mural is easily accessed by visitors to Manhattan's Oculus and 9/11 Memorial Plaza. Contemporary art lovers can also purchase a print of the Flabbergast mural at his Pop Shop or by visiting the Todd Gray Studios website.
