Artist Tru Def Brings Joy During the Holidays by Feeding Over 4200 Families in Need During First-ever Virtual Fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers helped Hip Hop artist Tru Def [Lyft, Nordstrom, Ear Peace] exceed his goal to feed 1000 families during a six-hour fundraiser to raise awareness of the hunger crisis facing Angelinos this holiday season. The event took place virtually on Instagram Live, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Tru's supporters texted "FoodLA" to "41444" to donate all proceeds to Food Finders Inc. Food Finders is a nonprofit food recovery organization with the mission of rescuing food and reducing hunger in the communities they serve.

American rapper Tru Def fed over 1000 families on Nov.18th, 2020 Tru Def virtually fundraised from home to help feed over 4200 families for the holidays.

Social Media & Marketing Specialist for Food Finders, Eric Lara said, "With 2020 being a challenging year for individuals and organizations, we appreciate Tru Def extending his resources, talent, and efforts to spread awareness about food insecurity and support our organization. With his donations[fundraiser], we can provide 4,202 meals to the Southern California community!! If anyone would like to learn more about our organization, please visit www.foodfinders.org; thank you".

The recent California transplant and rap artist has previously partnered with Lyft, Pepsi, and Microsoft. Tru has shared the stage with Lupe Fiasco, T.I, Pitbull, Lil John, and Ludacris and continues to be influenced by artists like Will Smith, Anderson Paak, J Cole, and Donald Glover.

Connect with Tru Def:

Instagram Live Fundraiser Event @tru_def Donate: Donate To Food Finders Inc.

Website: D reams Come Tru Records

Twitter: Tru_Society

To schedule an interview or for collaborations and partnerships, please contact Rosa Veleno at [email protected] or (310) 910-1864.

SOURCE Tru Def