Artist Uses Flies to Reveal the Truth About Sodium

LA based artist leans on 15-year fly research to create art that demonstrates the saturation on salt in everyday dishes

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned contemporary artist John Knuth reveals a groundbreaking new body of work: paintings created by houseflies' response to sodium in everyday food. Invited by Singapore's Health Promotion Board, John created striking art as part of "The Gallery of Hidden Salt," a visceral, immersive artistic experience now on view at the iconic Ion Orchard shopping mall.

The Gallery of Hidden Salt

For fifteen years, Knuth has explored the intersection of nature, perception, and artistic expression by collaborating with houseflies. Unlike traditional painting mediums, the fly's regurgitation becomes the brush. His primary focus has been on sugar; something flies are naturally high attracted too. However, this new project showcased flies' instinctive attraction to sodium, an invisible but when consumed in large quantities, harmful part of our everyday diet.

To bring the invisible to life, Knuth feeds houseflies dishes well-loved in Singapore's beloved hawker culture: mee rebus, curry prata, and fried fish soup with milk. The flies, drawn to hidden sodium through receptors on their mouths and legs, unconsciously map the exact locations where excess salt hides in our meals. The result, John's "Hidden Salt Uncovered by Flies."

"For the first time in my practice, I'm using flies not just as artistic collaborators, but as educators," Knuth explains. "They know where the sodium is. We don't. By creating these paintings, I'm asking viewers to see what their taste buds can no longer detect."

Each artwork is a dense, abstract composition of fly specks rendered in pigments scientifically calibrated to reflect sodium concentration. The more colour pigment there is on the plate (relative to the plate's size), the higher the sodium content. The result is both beautiful and unsettling. Abstract art with a hidden diagnostic purpose.

Knuth's flies become unlikely ambassadors for a simple truth. That awareness precedes change, and that art, at its best, awakens both.

For a deeper look into the artist's practice and the thinking behind his work, visit https://www.johnknuth.com/

Art Meets Science Meets Health

What distinguishes Knuth's work is its refusal to lecture. Instead of statistics or warnings, "The Gallery of Hidden Salt" offers visual poetry. The art invites contemplation rather than judgment, encouraging viewers to reconsider their own dietary choices through aesthetic experience rather than guilt.

"This project represents everything I believe art can do," says Knuth. "It can make the invisible visible. It can shift perspective. And it can inspire genuine change. Not through fear, but through understanding and beauty. It's certainly made me rethink my choices around salt."

A Global Perspective on a Local Crisis

While rooted in Singapore's food culture, Knuth's work carries universal resonance. As sodium overconsumption becomes a global health challenge - with one in three Singapore residents suffering from hypertension - his work speaks to audiences worldwide grappling with the tension between cultural food traditions and an imperative to live a healthier life.

About the Artist

John Knuth is a contemporary artist whose practice investigates the intersection of biology, perception, and aesthetics. For over a decade, he has created paintings through collaboration with houseflies, whose natural behaviors become the vehicle for abstract visual expression. His work has been exhibited internationally and is held in private and institutional collections. "Hidden Salt Uncovered by Flies" is the first iteration of his practice engaging with public health as artistic subject matter.

"Hidden Salt Uncovered by Flies" is on view at The Gallery of Hidden Salt, Orchard MRT linkway, Singapore, February 26 – March 25, 2026.

No insects were harmed in the making of this art.

SOURCE John Knuth