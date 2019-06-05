Artist Watch: Celebrity Painter John Paul Fauves Stuns Hollywood Elite With A Self-Funded Mansion Takeover, Proving What It Takes To Stand Out In The LA Art Market

Fauves is excited to announce the presentation of an exhibition experience taking place in New York this Fall, and plans to stun audience's once again, on the heels of his LA success.

Exhibition Statement

(Los Angeles - May 23rd, 2019) — Costa Rican abstract painter Jean Paul Fauves, most recognized for the dysmorphic take on icons of the American culture, distorting and merging characters both fictional and non fictional. "All is Lost," was Steve McQueen's first line on stage, and represents Fauves own struggle with losing it all while discovering his true self. "Alts iz Farloyrn" dives deep into the darkness that surrounded James Dean and Steve McQueen which lead to their demise. Fauves breaks away from traditional frame work of what we think is "pop culture", and echoes his visions highlighting the demons of troubled icons. Recognized internationally for his Neo-Pop Expressionism, Fauves paintings memorialize their cultural contributions and achievements.

