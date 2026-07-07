Artist Werner Bronkhorst celebrates World Cup with Big Balls exhibition

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally recognised contemporary artist Werner Bronkhorst marks the Football World Cup with Big Balls: an all-new collection of football-inspired paintings to celebrate the world's most loved ball game. The works will debut in LA from July 9 - 12 at 8175 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Documenting his creative process via social media to 2.7 million followers, Bronkhorst has quickly amassed a global following for his vibrant, hyper-realistic paintings that hide miniature figures within layers of paint. In testament to his popularity and cultural impact, his recent collection sold out in just 12-minutes and was visited by 10,000 visitors in three days.

Bronkhorst comes to LA for the first time with a special collection of never-before-seen paintings that celebrate the unrivalled spirit, energy and excitement of football, as the city hosts the World Cup. It follows his recent collaboration with racing driver Lando Norris, for whom Bronkhorst designed a one-of-a-kind helmet and specially created artworks to mark the drivers 150th race.

The hero piece is From Every Corner, Bronkhorst's largest work to date that depicts a star player from every participating country in the tournament, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah alongside 45 others. This piece will be exclusively offered at auction house PHILLIPS' Modern and Contemporary Art Live Auction on July 16.

In continuation of his community-led approach to painting, Bronkhorst will also complete the artwork live within the exhibition itself.

All other works from the collection, alongside special merchandise, will be available to purchase directly via Bronkhorst's website on July 16.

Bronkhorst says: "Just like creating a work of art, football requires patience, discipline, dedication, and practice. The beauty of the game isn't found in the final result, but in the countless hours of effort, repetition, and commitment that happen behind the scenes."

NOTES TO EDITORS



Press Preview

July 8

6 - 7pm

RSVP only

Public Opening

July 9 -12

10am - 8pm, Sunday 10am - 6pm

8175 Melrose Avenue, LoA

Visit www.wernerbronkhorst.com, follow @werner_bronkhorst

Media Contact

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Werner Bronkhorst

Werner Bronkhorst is a South African-born, Sydney-based visual artist known for his two distinct styles: hyper realistic miniature figures set against abstract sculptural backdrops and bold charcoal drawings overlaid with dense text. Bronkhorst is influenced by abstract expressionism, surrealism, and pop culture, drawing inspiration from artists including Warhol, De Kooning, Haring, and Magritte.

SOURCE WERNER BRONKHORST