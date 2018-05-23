Artistic Iron Works of Norwalk Wins Awards in International Metalcraft Competition

The company was recognized twice in both the "Interior Railings – Ferrous, Nonforged" and "Interior Railings — Nonferrous, Nonforged" categories for their work creating and installing custom railings for two separate new homes in Westport, CT and Greenwich, CT. One staircase was fabricated in bronze, and the other in iron, both utilizing a custom baluster design.

"Our unique process is what enabled us to do this award-winning work," said Renata Singh, President. "From working closely with homeowners and designers on the initial sketch, to detailed shop drawings, and finally fabrication and installation, we are able to make our clients' most ambitious visions a reality."

The NOMMA Top Job Competition is one of the industry's highest honors, because the awards are voted on by association members and industry peers. This year's competition featured over 100 entries from around the world. Artistic Iron Works was honored at NOMMA 60th Anniversary Awards dinner in Phoenix, AZ.

"There is no greater honor than being recognized by your peers," added Singh. "We are humbled, and yet we are eager to continue raising the bar for custom metal work in our region."

About Artistic Iron Works, LLC

Artistic Iron Works, LLC was founded in the late 1960s by European craftsman, and is now owned and operated by three generations of the Jankowski family from Krakow, Poland. Our work ranges from traditional iron work inspired by European style to modern offerings. From design to installation, our work includes railings, balconies, fences, staircases, and fireplace screens, as well as many other custom fabrications.

About the National Ornamental & Miscellaneous Metals Association (NOMMA)

NOMMA is the trade association of the ornamental and miscellaneous metalworking industry. Founded in 1958, our members fabricate everything from beautiful railings and driveway gates to structural and industrial products. Whether it's a backyard garden gate or large commercial railing, our members are ready to turn your concept into a reality.

