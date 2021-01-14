Artistic Is Expressing The Colour Of Music With The New Hard Rock® Inspired Collection Alive & Amplified

Music lovers and leisure-seekers alike, prepare yourselves for the Alive & Amplified collection! For the bold babes out there, we created the stunning shades Hit 'Em With A High Note , a coral crème, Too Much Sax , a pink crème. All About The Sound , a bright teal crème, and Strike A Chord , a bright orange crème. Whether you're reminiscing about past concerts, enjoying virtual performances, or making new memories, add some adventure to your summer with the shades Got That Funk , a lime green crème or Light Up The Stage , a yellow crème.

"We at Artistic Nail Design are excited to introduce the Alive & Amplified Summer 2021 collection in collaboration with Hard Rock," said Jason Naohara, Director of Marketing at Artistic. "Alive & Amplified will make some noise this summer, and with these bright and bold colours, you won't skip a beat on having fun in the sun!"

"We are thrilled to be joining with Artistic Nail Design to launch this electrifying collection of bold new nail colors," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing at Hard Rock International. "This collaboration, brought to us by our agency partner Cronus Global, is the first of its kind and will attract everyone from our biggest fans to those who just want to stand out in a crowd."

The HARD ROCK® Alive & Amplified collection will be available in Colour Gloss Soak Off Gel Polish, Colour Revolution Reactive Nail Lacquer, and Perfect Dip Powders beginning in May 2021 for a limited time at salons, beauty stores, specialty shops, and other fine retailers.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock; Artistic Nail Design

Related Links

https://www.hardrock.com

