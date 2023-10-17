Artistic Tile, a Founding Member of Design Industry for Peace, Commits to Donating 2% of Sales to Support Communities Affected by Terrorism in Israel

Artistic Tile

17 Oct, 2023, 14:21 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artistic Tile is proud to announce its commitment to peace as a founding member of Design Industry for Peace. The design community is strong, creative, and resilient, and we're inspired to see an industry-wide movement using the tools of our trade to actively support peace.

The need for supplies for front line workers is severe. Artistic Tile has committed to charitable giving of 2% of sales (excluding taxes & shipping) until the end of 2023. To initiate this program, the company is pre-funding $100,000 to help serve the immediate need.

Our contributions will be channeled to the following Design Industry for Peace vetted organizations, depending on where the need is greatest. Each of these charities plays a vital role in providing assistance, support, and relief to the affected communities:

Artistic Tile believes deeply in philanthropy. The company gave its largest donation of the year as soon as banks opened after the terrorist attacks in Israel. Design Industry for Peace has inspired us to contribute again. 

"We urge others in the design space, and in other industries, to join in this important cause. Hamas constitutes a threat to Americans, to Israelis, and to all of the innocent people whose safety they intentionally compromise and exploit. Our work to support front line workers and those pursuing peace will save innocent lives.  In the words of my beloved mother-in-law, if you haven't given until it affects your lifestyle, you haven't given enough." said Nancy Epstein, Founder and Chair of Artistic Tile.

About Artistic Tile: Since its inception in 1987, Artistic Tile has been a market leader, producing designs that define the direction of the tile industry. Under the leadership of founder Nancy Epstein, the company has grown to include nine retail locations, a diverse network of partner showrooms, a rapidly growing ecommerce website, a finely curated slab gallery, and a 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art headquarters.

About Design Industry for Peace: Design Industry for Peace is a collective of design professionals, companies, and organizations united in the pursuit of peace and support for Israeli communities affected by terrorism.

For more information about Design Industry for Peace, visit designindustryforpeace.com.

Contact: 

Name: Maya Ahluwalia

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (201) 864-7000

SOURCE Artistic Tile

