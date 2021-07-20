Artistry Palm Beach Wins Gold as Residential Housing Community of the Year

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolter Homes, a Builder Magazine "Top 100" honoree and leader in developing next-generation, highly amenitized, master-planned communities in the Southeast U.S., was recently honored with three Aurora Awards by the Southeast Building Conference. Two of the company's model homes were recognized with "Best Single-Family" awards, and Kolter's Artistry Palm Beach community was named the 2021 "Residential Housing Community of the Year." Three additional Kolter model homes earned interior design awards in the 2021 competition.

Aerial photos of the Artistry Palm Beach lakeside clubhouse located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

"We are grateful for the recognition, and pleased to provide our residents with award-winning new homes and communities," said Robert Rademacher, President of Kolter Homes "I am also very proud of our team and vendor partners who put in the effort, care and attention every day to deliver champion-level results and experiences to our customers."

Established in 1979, the Aurora Awards are presented annually to outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers, interior merchandisers and other housing-related professionals located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the Eastern Caribbean. The Aurora Awards program is affiliated with the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC), one of two regional trade shows recognized by and affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The "Best Single-Family" awards were earned for floorplans Kolter Homes currently builds in Northwest Florida, Southwest Florida and Southeast Florida. Artistry Palm Beach, the 2021 Gold Aurora Award winner for "Residential Housing Community of the Year," is located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and offers new homebuyers 12 unique floorplans they can personalize along with a lakeside clubhouse, wide walkways, scenic streetscapes and gated entrance.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to their new homes. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

