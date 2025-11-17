Artists & Robots Launches; Returns Human Creative to an AI-Fueled World

New studio balances responsible innovation with brand impact that feels distinctly human

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists & Robots , an independent brand experience studio founded to amplify human creativity in an AI-powered world, today announced its launch in New York. The studio, led by co-founders Heather Salkin and Jason Alan Snyder, provides a full range of services to invent intelligently conceived, technology-enabled brand experiences that resonate on a profoundly human level.

Salkin and Snyder bring a strong pedigree to the new operation at the intersection of technology and creativity. Snyder was most recently the first-ever Global Chief AI Officer at Momentum Worldwide, Interpublic Group's lead experiential marketing agency. Salkin brings decades of production, technology, and innovation leadership across top agencies, most recently serving as SVP, Executive Producer at RAPP. Since then, she has led large-scale productions for privately owned experiential agencies. She also co-produced an AI short film, The Hollowing, which has been featured across the short film festival circuit.

Artists & Robots launches with a portfolio of notable brands in consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm is strategically aligned with independent agency, SoHo Experiential . This alliance ensures the studio's creative and commercial stewardship is enhanced by Artists & Robot's innovation and execution expertise.

"Artists & Robots sets a new standard for the integration of technology with creativity," said Thor Raxlen, Director and Founder at LAIR, a New York City-based production company that has worked with Salkin and Snyder on award-winning projects for decades. "The Artists & Robots team is creating the blueprint for how AI, data, and emerging technologies coexist with artistry to bring ideas and audiences closer together to have authentic human experiences."

"AI and other event technologies are powerful tools, but they should always amplify human creativity, not replace it," said Snyder. "Artists & Robots is leading the way by conceiving, building, and deploying technology that makes live events smarter, more creative, and most important, more engaging."

The tools created to simplify and speed up our world are reshaping how we live, work, think, and make decisions. The studio's founding principles rest on the belief that brands must aim to author innovation that engages audiences personally and ethically, with transparency and consent at the core, ensuring technology enhances rather than replaces human connection.

"Artists & Robots is built for what comes after AI-driven speed and efficiency," Salkin said. "At a time when any brand can create vast amounts of content quickly, originality and authenticity must reign supreme. Audiences need to feel a real impact from brand experiences. Being forward-thinking and mindful of how technology integrations and platforms can disrupt creativity ensures our work truly delights and inspires relevant audiences."

Artists & Robots offers a full range of services to conceive and design technology-enabled brand experiences. This new form of innovation-driven "authorship" encompasses everything from developing immersive virtual, physical, and mixed-reality environments that dynamically respond to users with context, to personalized, responsive engagements powered by AI interactivity within these environments.

Artists & Robots aims to be the new face of strategic innovation consulting, guiding brands to deliver authentic, deeply human, and impactful expressions. This objective is accomplished by developing and orchestrating immersive marketing programs powered by bold creative, technology production, data, and insights (digital platforms and physical events), and then integrating these disparate touchpoints at scale, without sacrificing the quality or impact of human creativity.

"For decades, Jason and I have created magic together across numerous agencies and clients, nurturing teams of talented creatives, innovators, technologists, and producers to deliver the most cutting-edge brand experiences," continued Salkin. "It's never been a better time to finally realize our dream to break out on our own to deliver the best innovative and inspiring experiences brands can get to enhance their relationships with key audiences in an AI-powered world."

Salkin and Snyder are a well-established team, collaborating at the intersection of brand creative and technical experiential executions, having worked together at IPG, Momentum, MRM, and Zentropy Partners through the years. In addition, Salkin previously held senior production roles at RAPP, BBDO, FCB, Ogilvy, and Grey. Snyder, co-founder of SuperTruth , a data orchestration company focused on data integrity, is regarded as one of the world's foremost experts on AI. He writes for Forbes about the implications of the technology and speaks regularly about its impact on authorship, regulation, job transformation, and privacy. Snyder has spoken about these topics at the United Nations and at top-tier events such as the Milken Global Conference 2025, World Summit AI, and the 4As, where he served as a chairman of the AI committee.

