Artists and Charities Unite for Rhino Conservation with Traditions Speak Launch on World Rhino Day

Lenticular Photo and Digital Collection Benefits the Fight to Save Endangered Rhinos

OUTJO, Namibia, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Rhino Day on September 22, a collective of renowned artists and charities is launching Traditions Speak - the White Rhino and the Himba Tribe of Namibia, a limited-edition lenticular photo and digital collection designed to support the Rhino Momma Project's efforts to save endangered white rhinos. Featuring only 20 editions, Traditions Speak is not just art—it's a powerful call to action, aiming to raise both awareness and critical funds for the largest white rhino breeding program in Namibia.

"Art, storytelling, & charity unite to create ripples of change that lead to global conservation." — James-Scott Wong Post this This stunning lenticular photo captures the essence of our commitment to conservation and the beauty of the white rhino. Created by James-Scott Wong alongside talented artists like D13EGO, Tara Banks, and PXL.HOUSE, each piece transforms as you move, mirroring the dynamic relationship between art and nature. Together, we can inspire change and celebrate the traditions that protect our planet’s precious wildlife.

A Global Call to Action: Save the Rhinos



With white rhinos teetering on the brink of extinction, Traditions Speak embodies a vital movement toward urgent, meaningful action. Led by James-Scott Wong , author of the children's book Pierre's Promise of the Deep, and visual artists like D13EGO , Tara Banks and PXL.HOUSE , along with Horatius Impact , this initiative spotlights the urgent need to protect rhinos from extinction.

"Protecting the white rhinos is a time-honored tradition, safeguarding the ancient lineage of one of Earth's most majestic creatures," said Jaco Muller, founder of the Rhino Momma Project. "This is more than a project—it's a mission to preserve life."

Uniting Art, Storytelling, and Charity for Global Conservation

"We're uniting art, storytelling, and charity to create ripples of meaningful change that turn into waves of global conservation action," added James-Scott. The Traditions Speak project demonstrates the power of collaboration, bringing together artists, conservationists, and storytellers in a unified effort to raise awareness and drive action on a global scale.

Urgent Need for Support: The Rhino Momma Project

The Rhino Momma Project, founded by Jaco Muller, has successfully bred over 160 white rhino calves, contributing to the stabilization and conservation of this endangered species. However, recent droughts in Africa have threatened sustainable farming efforts, underscoring the urgent need for ongoing support. In response, Muller established a sustainable farming program powered by renewable energy and opened the Kifaru Luxury Lodge and Bush Camp , yet the looming water scarcity means the Rhino Momma Project requires additional assistance to continue its vital conservation work.

Inspiring Action Through Storytelling: Pierre's Promise of the Deep

Inspired by their visit to Namibia and the Rhino Momma Project, father-daughter authors James-Scott and Eugenie Wong have integrated conservation themes into their children's book series, including Pierre's Promise of the Deep. Each book sale supports rhino conservation. Their local community has also joined the effort, with plans to install a rhino sculpture at the Children's Sculpture Zoo in Haddonfield, NJ, in honor of the Rhino Momma Project.

How You Can Help: Join the Movement

Join the fight to protect endangered species. By purchasing Pierre's Promise of the Deep or an edition of Traditions Speak, you are directly supporting crucial conservation efforts of the Rhino Momma Project. This includes the critical breeding programs, anti-poaching operations, medical and vaccination treatments, dehorning to ensure the protection and safety of the rhino, rhino relocation, supplemental rhino feed as well as conservation education.

Holders of Traditions Speak will receive exclusive access to both a museum-quality, 24" x 36" lenticular photo, hand-signed and hand-numbered as well as a digital version. 100% of the collection proceeds will go directly to support the Rhino Momma Project. To purchase an edition of Traditions Speak or for more information, please contact Sarah Robinson at [email protected] .

Join us this World Rhino Day by exploring these enchanting stories and supporting vital conservation efforts. Every purchase helps protect endangered species.

About Rhino Momma Project

The Rhino Momma Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the endangered white rhino from extinction. We support the largest white rhino breeding program in Namibia through anti-poaching strategies, conservation education, and breeding initiatives aimed at repopulating the species across Africa and beyond. Support our effort on World Rhino Day and donate today!

About Pierre's Promise of the Deep

Pierre's Promise of the Deep is a whimsical rhyming picture book featuring the spirited Pierre LePockets, who is known for his oversized jacket and magical pockets filled with toys and trinkets. When one of his beloved toys falls into the ocean, Pierre bravely dives after it, discovering a vibrant underwater world teeming with extraordinary creatures. This enchanting adventure imparts valuable lessons about courage, friendship, and the joys of exploration. Join us in our mission to promote conservation and inspire young readers - order your copy today!

About Penny's Day at the Farm

Penny's Day at the Farm is a delightful rhyming picture book that follows Penny LePockets, a little girl surrounded by her stuffed animal friends. On the night before her first day of school, a mysterious note transports her to a magical realm where animals talk and unexpected friendships bloom. With her new friend by her side, Penny learns about teamwork, kindness, and embracing new experiences in this enchanting adventure. Be the change you wish to see in the world - order your copy today!

About PXL.HOUSE

PXL.HOUSE is an integrated image pre- and post-production company dedicated to bringing your creative vision to life. Our team of multifaceted artists seamlessly blends traditional expertise with cutting-edge technology to create stunning visuals that captivate audiences. From concept to creation, we partner with you to transform your campaign into a dynamic visual experience.

About Horatius Impact

Horatius Impact believes that it is impossible to have a healthy population, without a healthy planet and keystone species are critical to conserving dynamic ecosystems. Our mission is to equip, train, and advise game scouts, land managers, law enforcement, and allied stakeholders who protect endangered animals such as rhino and lion. Our work advances the objects of the END Wildlife Trafficking Act and the National Strategy for Combating Wildlife Trafficking.

Media & Creative Contact:

Sarah Robinson

Brand Agent | GS Creative Strategy

[email protected]

