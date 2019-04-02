Artists Anitta, Natti Natasha, Karol G And Lali Join Luana Pagani, Dr. Stacy L. Smith And Alexandra Lioutikoff For "Women In The Lead" Panel At Billboard Latin Music Week

Anitta, Natti Natasha, Karol G and Lali represent a new generation of chart topping female artists who are redefining Latin music with distinctive, and successful sounds. All are finalists to the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Argentine singer, composer and actress, Lali started her singing career with the music band "Teen Angels" traveling around Latin America, Spain, Italy and Israel. Hugely popular, Lali is a finalist in the Social Artist of the year category.

Hailing from Brazil, Anitta is widely known for her smash hit collaborations with artists such as J Balvin, Maluma, Iggy Azalea, Major Lazer and more. Anitta has three hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including one top 10: "Machika," with J Balvin and Jeon (No. 10 peak). The song also hit No. 1 on Latin Airplay. She is also a finalist in the Social Artist of the Year category.

Natti Natasha comes from an extraordinary chart year, with 13 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including three top 10s and one No. 1 ("Dutty Love," with Don Omar, in 2012). She also has two Hot 100 entries ("Criminal" with Ozuna, and "Sin Pijama" with Becky G). Her debut album Illuminatti debuted and peaked at No. 3 on the Top Latin Albums chart and No. 149 on the Billboard 200. Natti Natasha is up for two Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Karol G has 11 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including five top 10s and one No. 1 ("Dame Tu Cosita," with El Chombo and Pitbull, feat. Cutty Ranks). She's also earned two Hot 100 entries ("Dame Tu Cosita" and "Secreto" with Anuel AA). Her debut album Unstoppable debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Top Latin Albums chart and No. 192 on the Billboard 200 in 2017. She is up for three Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Throughout her extraordinary career, marketing guru and music industry leader Luana Pagani has been hailed as dynamic, creative and visionary. As President of SeitrackUS, a sister company to Mexican OCESA, Seitrack she has been key to the development of artists including Miguel Bosé, Zoé, Bronco, Ha*Ash and, more recently, Ximena Sariñana in the US and the South of Latin America. Pagani helped catapult the global careers of artists like Ricky Martin, Alejandro Fernandez, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé and Maroon 5, among others throughout Latin America. She has consecutively made the 2017 and 2018 list of Billboard's Latin Power Players.

Dr. Stacy L. Smith is the Founder & Director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (AII), which is the leading global think tank studying inequality in entertainment. Dr. Smith's groundbreaking research examines inclusion (e.g., gender, race/ethnicity, the LGBT community, people with disabilities and mental health) across film, TV and digital platforms, and the music industry. Beyond research, Dr. Smith crafts compelling and innovative solutions to entertainment inequality, such as introducing the concept of the inclusion rider to the entertainment industry via her 2016 TED talk, a 2014 opinion piece in The Hollywood Reporter and, more recently, launching the #4percentchallenge. Named the most influential person in Los Angeles by LA Weekly in 2015, Dr. Smith also serves on the Recording Academy Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion.

Alexandra Lioutikoff is President, Latin America and U.S. Latin at Universal Music Publishing Group. She is the first female president of Latin America and U.S. Latin for a major music publishing company. Under her leadership, UMPG Latin has signed Romeo Santos, Anitta, Espinoza Paz, Rvssian, Roc Nation Latin Publishing, Bruno Martini, Rich Music and Justin Quiles, Young Martino, MadMusick, Raymix, Christian Nodal and Mon Laferte, among others.

"Our 'Women in the Lead' panel is not only powerful; it is an agent of change. We look forward to again having a marquee group of women who make a difference," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's Vice President and Latin Industry Lead.

Returning for its 29th year, Latin Music Week features Q&A sessions and panels, including its signature "Star Q&As" as well as panels focusing on streaming, videos, both mainstream and Latin collaborations and more. The leading Latin music industry event will include the return of the standout Women's Panel, which became a catalyst for change in the Latin industry in 2018, as well as panels on streaming, new business models and BMI's fabled "How I Wrote That Song" panel.

Registration to the conference will give attendees access to three days of panels, one-on-one sessions and showcases, plus tickets to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live on Telemundo on April 25. Special loyalty and early bird rates are available.

To register for the conference and awards, visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com .

To apply for media credentials for Billboard Latin Music Week 2019, please click here . All media submissions are due no later than Friday, April 12, 2019. Please note that submitting a credential request does NOT guarantee approval.

ABOUT BILLBOARD MEDIA GROUP:

Billboard is the world's largest voice in music, built on the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. The Billboard charts define success in music. From the iconic Billboard magazine to Billboard.com, the ultimate consumer-facing destination for millions of passionate music fans, to the industry's most elite conference series and influencer events including the Power 100 and Women in Music – the Billboard brand has unmatched authority among fans, artists and the industry alike. Billboard has a social media footprint of 25.5M+ million social followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and creates more than 160M+ cross-platform video views per month. Billboard magazine has published major news-generating covers recently including Travis Scott, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, BTS, and more. In December 2018, the Billboard Women in Music ceremony, which honored Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year, was live-streamed globally on Twitter.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired Spin Media's storied music assets Spin, Vibe, and Stereogum, establishing the world's largest music brand by digital traffic, social reach, and audience share. The combined entity of music and entertainment properties now reaches 41 Million + unique visitors and more than 20% of U.S. millennials.

ABOUT DRAI'S NIGHTCLUB

The home of live nightlife entertainment on The Strip, Drai's Nightclub is a dazzling, multi-level rooftop hotspot boasting more than 25,000 sq. feet of plush offerings, including two full-service bars, over 75 luxurious bottle service tables, and fingertip access to the world's most celebrated DJs and performing artists through the Drai's LIVE concert series. Complementing an expansive dance floor, Drai's Nightclub immerses guests into the ultimate nightlife experience with more than 7,000-sq. feet of LED video screens, 1,700 sq. feet of cutting-edge LED lighting systems, and a towering 80-sided LED disco ball - the only one of its kind. For a full calendar of events and more information, visit DraisGroup.com

ABOUT DR PEPPER

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free and Cherry varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

ABOUT HONDA STAGE

Building on its deep foundation of bringing music to fans, Honda has brought together an unprecedented group of entertainment and technology leaders, including iHeartMedia, UPROXX, Vevo, Billboard and Universal Music Group to produce and distribute some of the best original, high-quality music content available. Honda Stage is a unique combination of live events including the Honda Civic Tour and premier music festival partnerships with Austin City Limits and Governor's Ball; and, exclusive online content offering music fans access to custom live and online music programming and performances, artist interviews and more.

For more go to:

http://www.youtube.com/HondaStage

http://www.twitter.com/HondaStage

http://www.instagram.com/HondaStage

http://www.facebook.com/HondaStage

ABOUT HONDA

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, nearly 93% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

ABOUT MCDONALD'S USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

MEDIA CONTACT:

billboard@42west.net

SOURCE Billboard