Artists Behind "The Best Man" Introduce Sable: A Superior Bourbon Rich with the Spirit of Connection and Culture

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut and Taye Diggs, who joined for the iconic film "The Best Man," are back with a new collaboration that captures the rich taste of brotherhood that the film, and their lasting friendship, so ideally celebrate.

Sable Bourbon Artists Behind "The Best Man"

Today, the quartet announced Sable, a bourbon crafted to be enjoyed by those who mean the most. As longtime American whiskey fans who have toasted many moments together, big and small, Perrineau, Lee, Chestnut and Diggs knew what they wanted and ultimately achieved it in the barrel, bottle and glass: a beautifully rich bourbon, full with unmistakable notes of brown sugar and dense chocolate. The name 'Sable,' meaning 'black,' symbolizes the depth, richness and beauty of connection that mark the profoundly lasting bonds that this bourbon was made to embody.

"Creating Sable has been a journey and celebration of our long-lasting friendship," said Diggs. "Each bottle tells a story, and we can't wait for people to share in those stories as they enjoy our bourbon."

"We want every sip of Sable to feel like our friendship," added Perrineau. "We've spent 25 years crafting an unbreakable bond, and now, with Sable, we get to share that feeling with others."

The four artists joined with Bespoken Spirits, a cutting-edge craft whiskey producer, to create Sable. Renowned for its innovative approach to aging and flavor profile creation, and winner of 200 awards within just three years, the Bespoken team worked hands-on with the quartet over the span of years to get the liquid just right.

"Collaborating with Taye, Morris, Malcolm and Harold has been an inspiring journey," said Scott Savage, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. "Sable Bourbon embodies the essence of their camaraderie, blending our innovative techniques with traditional whiskey-making and the timelessness of their friendship. It's a distinctive and exceptional bourbon that we cannot wait to share with the world."

Sable debuts at just the right time, upon the 25th anniversary of the film's release, attesting to its enduring cultural resonance and its collaborators' deep personal bonds.

Sable Bourbon is crafted using a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley, resulting in a bold 94 proof spirit. Its tasting notes feature a deep golden-brown color, with enticing aromas of burnt sugar, pear compote, allspice, and nutty marzipan. On the palate, it delivers rich flavors of dense mocha and dark chocolate fudge, culminating in an oak-forward finish with a medium-spice finish.

Sable Bourbon is available online at www.sablebourbon.com at a suggested retail price of $59.99/750mL and is rolling out in retail locations across the US. For more information follow Sable Bourbon on Instagram (@sablebourbon) and Bespoken Spirits (@bespokenspirits).

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a groundbreaking modern spirits company, revolutionizing the industry through its sustainable finishing process, using only the same all-natural elements of wood, toast and char as traditional distillers. From there, its experts introduce meticulously crafted micro-staves into the barrel and employ a proprietary process capable of producing a myriad of precisely calibrated natural aroma and flavor profiles. To date, the process has created over 5,000 unique whiskey variations, all using less wood, water, time and energy than traditional barrel aging. Bespoken-produced whiskies have earned over 200 accolades over the past three years, including ASCOT awards and medals from the American Distilling Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies, New York World Wine & Spirits and many others.

SOURCE Sable Bourbon