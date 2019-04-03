Artists From 41 States And 12 Countries Apply To Exhibit At The Sausalito Art Festival

SAUSALITO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sausalito Art Festival Foundation announced today that artists from 41 states and 12 countries applied to exhibit at the 2019 Sausalito Art Festival.

The Festival invited regional, national and international artists to apply to participate as one of 260 premier artists showcased at one of the top outdoor fine art festivals in the country. Artists are selected by a rigorous jury process and exhibit a range of work in 14 artistic categories including: painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, glass, fiber and fashion, wood, photography, mixed media and more.

"It's now up to our panel of esteemed judges to decide who will exhibit at the 2019 Festival," stated Sausalito Art Festival Executive Director, Louis Briones. Now in its 67th year, the Sausalito Art Festival has long been known for the quality of its art and the range of work exhibited. However, we ask our judges not to consider what the Festival has been, but what they would like it to be. Our intention is to introduce a fresh, contemporary, vibrant group of artists into our mix, added Briones.

The jury process takes place over a two-week period and is comprised of established artists from across the nation. The Festival asks judges to rate each piece of art based on thought-provoking, contemporary significance, as well as artistic and creative merit. Furthermore, judges are asked to eliminate the obvious clichés and look for fresh and unique perspectives; to consider originality, creativity, technical skill, use of material, light and the overall impact on the viewer.

Artists who are selected to exhibit will be informed of the judges' decision by mid-April. Held over Labor Day weekend, August 31 - September 2, 2019 on Sausalito's spectacular waterfront, the Sausalito Art Festival attracts more than 30,000 art lovers to celebrate the virtuoso talents of its selected artists.

The Sausalito Art Festival is rated consistently in America's Top Ten Outdoor Fine Art Festivals by Art Fair SourceBook and is a winner of multiple Pinnacle Awards from the International Festival & Events Association.

About the Sausalito Art Festival:

The Sausalito Art Festival's mission is to encourage, promote, and support the arts for the community. Proceeds from the Festival are returned to the community in the form of grants, artist awards and scholarships.

The Sausalito Art Festival is a non-profit 501 (c)(3).

