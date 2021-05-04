Artists from 50 States and 2 Countries Support the Ashes to Art Project to Benefit Poudre Canyon, Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Departments After Historic 2020 Wildfires

Fort Collins, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork featuring charcoal from devastating Cameron Peak and surrounding wildfires will be sold during an online auction May 10-15. All proceeds from the auction will equally benefit the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District and the Rist Volunteer Fire Department – two volunteer fire departments that were financially devastated working tirelessly for months to contain and extinguish the summer wildfires.

The 2021 Ashes to Art Project co-founded in 2012 by Lori Joseph and Tim O'Hara after the High Park Fire, asked artists across the country to donate art – ranging from paintings to jewelry to sculptures – to be sold in an online auction. Charcoal from the wildfires is incorporated into each piece of art. Bidding will take place at https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?auctionId=341697649

Artwork from more than 80 artists representing all 50 states will be auctioned. Work created by artists from Columbia, South America and Great Britain are also featured this year. About 100 pieces of art will be available for bidding.

For more information, contact Lori Joseph, 570-337-3010 or Tim O'Hara, 970-218-5155 or by email, [email protected]

www.facebook.com/theashestoartproject

https://www.instagram.com/theashestoartproject

Lori Joseph, CO-Founder of The Ashes to Art Project – 570-337-3010

Tim O'Hara, Co-Founder of the Ashes to Art Project – 970-218-5155

