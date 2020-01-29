Artists Living with Homelessness Earn More than $1 Million

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent is universal, opportunity is not. Liz Powers was a Harvard-educated art therapist in homeless shelters when she encountered incredible talent. There was no marketplace for the art, so she created ArtLifting, a social enterprise that connects artists who are homeless or have disabilities with customers.

"When I was a social worker, my clients told me 'I want an opportunity, not a handout,'" says Liz Powers, ArtLifting co-founder and Chief Happiness Officer. "ArtLifting is about creating opportunity, empowerment, and validation."

ArtLifting's Liz Powers works with artists who are homeless or have disabilities Art from ArtLifting artists adorn the walls of tech giants like Amazon, Google and PayPal

"Art has been a positive focus for me. It is a way I can communicate with others. My art does not project me as someone with mental illness or homelessness, but as a person who wants to share joy and beauty with others," says Jeffrey Mayo, an artist who became homeless after surgery left him unable to work.

Since starting the company with $4,000 in savings, ArtLifting artists have collectively earned over $1.3 million. This money has helped artists maintain housing and pay for medical supplies.

"I've seen artists secure housing, gain confidence, and overcome obstacles through the celebration and sale of their art. My goal is to make their invisible talents visible and change stereotypes," Liz explains.

As companies embrace social change, many strive to "make their values visible" as a means to engage employees and customers. Art from ArtLifting artists adorn the walls of tech giants like Amazon and Google and have been featured in major retailers such as Starbucks.

Fast Facts

ArtLifting was founded in 2013 by siblings Liz and Spencer Powers .

. Artists earn 55% of the sale of their artwork, and 1% goes toward strengthening art services for community partners.

ArtLifting and Liz Powers have won more than 20 awards, including recent listing in the Meaningful Business 100 and Forbes "30 Under 30."

About ArtLifting (http://www.artlifting.com/): ArtLifting empowers artists living with homelessness or disabilities through the sale of their artwork. The social enterprise and benefit corporation helps artists secure their own income through the sale of original paintings, prints, and products. ArtLifting represents more than 160 artists nationwide and has more than 200 corporate clients on 5 continents. ArtLifting's mission is to lift up these artists and make their talent visible.

