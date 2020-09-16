Artists Sunday Launches with 775 Artists and Economic Development Organizations Nationwide to Create the Largest Art-Shopping Day of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists Sunday™ – the nationwide alliance of artists and economic development organizations -- launched today with more than 775 participants. Members include 650 individual artists and artisans as well as 125 state art agencies, municipalities, counties, chambers of commerce and nonprofit organizations, representing thousands of additional artists. New participants are joining daily.

Planted squarely in the midst of the largest holiday shopping weekend of the year, Artists Sunday aims to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the arts' most profitable day annually, boosting sales for creators of art, crafts and handmade items while encouraging consumers to purchase art as holiday gifts.

Artists Sunday encompasses a full spectrum of the arts from painting, sculpture, and photography to clothing, jewelry, pottery, and a range of handcrafted items that can be both practical and beautiful. Performance art is also included.

"Every day we add more artists and organizations who are committed to making Artists Sunday a household name alongside Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday," said Artists Sunday founder Christopher Sherman. "We all share the same goal of growing the universe of buyers who shop with artists on November 29, 2020, and give something special, unique and hand-crafted this holiday season."

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving weekend, consumers across the country can expect a range of activities to raise awareness about Artists Sunday, with individual artists and organizations engaging and inspiring them to add art and hand-crafted items to their holiday shopping lists.

"Colorado is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to support the creative class," said Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries. "Artists Sunday is a great way to support local artists, celebrate creativity and find unique, meaningful gifts for everyone who appreciates the arts."

In addition to promotions across the country, consumers can visit ArtistsSunday.com and search Artists Sunday participants by state and city or town, as well as different categories of arts, crafts and handmade items.

Greg Davis, an artist and National Geographic Image Collection photographer, believes Artists Sunday meets a pressing need for the many artists and artisans whose in-person sales have been severely limited by the Covid-19 pandemic. Beyond that, he sees Artists Sunday as having the potential to become a staple in the biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year.

"I think this movement can take us to a place where Artists Sunday becomes a cultural stamp in America just like Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said Davis, who is based in Austin. Texas. "Artists Sunday is tucked in between the big box Black Friday and Cyber Monday to create a meaningful opportunity on the meaningful day. As a shopper, you can buy something handmade that has purpose – the kind of gift that can fill a home much better than something mass produced in a far-away factory."

Participation is free to all commercial artists and craftsmen as well as non-commercial organizations and agencies with an interest in supporting the arts. For more information, visit ArtistsSunday.com.

About Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday is a nationwide alliance of professional artists, nonprofit agencies, community organizations, and sponsors encouraging consumers to shop with artists, artisans and craftspeople. This artist-focused day takes place annually on the Sunday after Thanksgiving – the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Shoppers support local professional artists, find unique, personal gifts for their loved ones, and purchase something handmade. Artists Sunday is a trademark of Artists Sunday, LLC. ArtistsSunday.com

