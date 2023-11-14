Artists Will Compete to Have Work Featured on Limited Edition Helmet Sold in National Retail Chain

People's choice will determine Northern Tool + Equipment's Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes winner

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is gearing up to launch its second annual Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes. Two artists, who were chosen as winners of the Perewitz Custom Paint Show in Sturgis during the annual bike rally, are now working to create designs on a Klutch welding helmet that they will submit for a people's choice vote. The winner will have their design featured on a limited-edition Klutch Welding Helmet that will be sold at Northern Tool + Equipment next August.

Northern Tool + Equipment's Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes design artists: Ashley Alexander (left) of Shiny Side Paint, LLC and Garret Livingston (right) of Garret Customs.
One of the competitors is Ashley Alexander from Raleigh, NC. During the pandemic in 2020, Ashley decided to leave her job in restaurant management, which was funding her art passion at the time, and start her own full-time motorcycle painting company, Shiny Side Paint, LLC. Ashley recently signed her first licensing deal with Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson, which is currently featuring one of her designs on t-shirts. Ashley's design for the competition will be themed "Funky."

The other competitor is Garret Livingston, who was born and raised in Jackson, MO. After tech school, Garret followed his passion for racing and founded his own company, Garret Customs, where he paints and builds custom bikes and cars full-time. Garret picked up a paint gun for the first time in 2019 because he wanted to keep as much work in-house as possible. His company has built more than 80 drag cars over the years. Garret's design for the competition will be themed "Hot Rod."

The artists will submit their finished works in time for voting to begin on February 1. A winner will be announced on February 12.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 135 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

