Artivest and Altegris Complete Merger

"Artivest is now the largest independent alternative investment solutions team," said James Waldinger, Artivest's Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to utilize our deep bench of technology and investing expertise to offer vetted alternative investments to the widest possible audience of suitable investors. I am immensely grateful to our team for their ambition, dedication and innovation as we open up the alternatives market."

"The alternatives industry is being disrupted and reshaped by demand from new participants," said Matt Osborne, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Altegris, now Chief Investment Officer of Artivest. "Affluent individuals and their advisors are seeking far greater access to institutional-quality private alternatives for their alpha, diversification and risk mitigation potential, and Artivest has the capabilities to do just that."

Since the merger was first announced in February 2018, Artivest has continued to forge significant industry partnerships. On May 9th, RBC Wealth Management–U.S., the nation's fourth largest full-service wealth management firm, with 1,900 financial advisors across 40 states, announced the launch of its new cloud-based alternatives platform, developed in partnership with Artivest. The RBC announcement followed the launch of Artivest's partnership with PIMCO, the $1.75 trillion asset management firm.

"We are not aware of another firm that can deliver what Artivest provides in terms of best-in-class technology, investment expertise and distribution capabilities," said Martin Beaulieu, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Altegris, now Executive Chairman of Artivest.



The Altegris family of private and public alternative funds retains the Altegris name, as previously announced, and will operate as the asset management division of Artivest.

About Artivest

An award-winning financial technology firm, Artivest is powering the future of alternative investing. The end-to-end Artivest platform connects a wider audience of suitable investors and their advisors with leading alternative investment strategies offered by top-tier private equity, hedge fund, real asset, and managed futures managers across the globe. Artivest's customized, integrated, and streamlined solutions enable a seamless experience for individual investors, financial advisors, and asset management firms. In 2017, Artivest was named to CB Insight's "Fintech 250," which recognizes the top emerging financial technology firms in the world. Artivest remains privately held by its employees and a leading set of outside investors, led by Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For additional information, please visit artivest.co/merger. For further information on Artivest, please visit artivest.co. For further information on the Altegris family of funds, please visit altegris.com.

Hedge funds, commodity pools, and other alternative investments involve a high degree of risk and can be illiquid due to restrictions on transfer and lack of a secondary trading market. They can be highly leveraged, speculative, and volatile, and investors could lose all or a substantial amount of an investment. Nothing in this announcement or on the Altegris or Artivest websites are intended to imply, and no one is or will be authorized to represent, that any investment connected with Artivest Holdings, Artivest Brokerage, Altegris Advisors, Altegris Investments, or Altegris Clearing Solutions is low risk or risk-free.

