Artivest Deepens Leadership with Appointment of Veteran Fintech CFO

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivest, the leading independent digital platform for alternative investing, today announced the appointment of Karl Jaeger as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jaeger has more than 25 years of experience in the fintech industry, with a particular focus on data and software companies.

Karl Jaeger, CFO of Artivest

"Karl is a proven executive who has led finance and strengthened operations for a number of financial technology companies throughout his career," said James Waldinger, Founder and CEO of Artivest. "His deliberate and disciplined approach will add critical depth at a time of significant momentum for the business."

Prior to joining Artivest, Mr. Jaeger was CFO of Strategic Insight, a provider of data, business intelligence, and information services to asset managers. While at Strategic Insight he completed the acquisition and integration of BrightScope, Market Metrics, and Matrix Solutions. He previously served as CFO of Fundtech, which delivers global payments solutions to banks, and as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of trading software developer Wall Street Systems. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years with Thomson Financial (now Thompson Reuters), where he last served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Development.

"Collectively, our board and backers are delighted with Karl's track record as an executive with companies owned by the likes of GTCR, Warburg Pincus and Genstar Capital," said Martin Beaulieu, Executive Chairman of Artivest. "As a seasoned private equity portfolio company CFO, Karl possesses a vital familiarity with the operational demands of growth-stage fintech companies like Artivest."

"Artivest is a driving force for infusing greater simplicity, transparency, and efficiency into the alternative investing experience," said Karl Jaeger, CFO of Artivest. "It's a terrific platform that is well-positioned, and I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the business to strengthen our operational infrastructure and drive scalable growth."

Mr. Jaeger is based in Artivest's New York office. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John's University in New York.

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York City and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors, including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

