Artivest Hires Paul Nobile, Transformational Brand-Builder, as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivest, the leading independent digital platform for alternative funds, today announces the appointment of Paul Nobile as Chief Marketing Officer, a new position for the company.

Nobile has more than 25 years of experience as an award-winning marketing and communications leader for asset and wealth managers. He is based in New York City and reports directly to James Waldinger, Founder and CEO of Artivest.

At Artivest, Nobile takes responsibility for marketing and communications strategy and execution across a broad range of owned, earned and paid disciplines. As a senior leader, he will partner with teams across the business to position the firm's value proposition and engage a growing ecosystem of alternative investment managers, financial advisors and qualified high-net-worth investors on the Artivest platform.

"Paul is widely recognized as a founding architect of one of the investment industry's most admired brands, iShares. The integrated, data-driven and advisor-focused campaigns he led from the inception of iShares through to the acquisition of that business by Blackrock represent one of the most innovative, disruptive and transformational marketing efforts in a generation," said James Waldinger, Founder and CEO of Artivest. "Together with his product management, distribution strategy and global leadership experience, Paul is well-suited to our mission of transforming the way financial advisors access alternatives.

Mr. Nobile was previously Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, as well as Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director for BNY Mellon Investment Management, where he worked closely with that firm's investment management CEO, institutional investment boutiques and distribution heads to lead enterprise marketing and communications across intermediary segments globally. Mr. Nobile also served as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and Senior Vice President at Boston MA-based Eaton Vance, where he led global marketing, product management, and communications in partnership with the heads of the institutional and intermediary distribution teams. He spent 12 years prior to that in San Francisco CA with Barclays Global Investors (now Blackrock), as Managing Director and Head of Global Brand Marketing, where he helped launch and build the iShares brand of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By the end of his tenure there in 2009, his efforts contributed to iShares becoming the largest ETF fund family globally by AUM and the third fastest-growing fund family globally by annual net inflows.

"Artivest sits at the intersection of arguably the two most compelling areas in investing today – fintech and alternatives – and is igniting a chain reaction at exactly the right time given the global secular shift away from traditional actively managed mutual funds and the growing demand among advisors and high-net-worth investors for alternatives," said Paul Nobile, Chief Marketing Officer of Artivest. The firm's commitment to open architecture and a frictionless user experience has attracted a rapidly expanding client base, and I am delighted to be joining the firm at this exciting inflection point."

"Artivest is eliminating the hassle factor that can discourage advisors from adding private alternatives into their clients' portfolios, despite the potential of these products for building better portfolios," said Martin Beaulieu, Executive Chairman of Artivest. "Paul brings exactly the right blend of industry experience, data fluency and bold strategic thinking to the table, which is essential as we look to educate advisors on the ease with which they can transact with a growing lineup of world-class alternative managers on the Artivest Open Network."

Mr. Nobile graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations and Political Science. He holds Series 7 and Series 24 licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through proprietary technology, accessibility through robust product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven insights and bespoke distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York City and San Diego, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors, led by Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn and Twitter.

