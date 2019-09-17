Artivest Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Alternatives Industry Veteran Sheldon Chang

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivest, the leading independent digital platform for alternative funds, today announced that Sheldon Chang has joined the firm as Head of Product & Distribution Strategy.

Mr. Chang has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including building and leading alternative investment platforms for high-net-worth investors at major wealth and alternative asset management firms. He is based in New York City and reports directly to Martin Beaulieu, Chairman and CEO of Artivest.

Sheldon Chang, Head of Product & Distribution Strategy, Artivest

In this newly created role, Mr. Chang will lead Artivest's approach to, and focus on, new products and distribution channels to better serve and support financial advisors, high-net-worth investors, and alternative investment managers with its technology-enabled solutions and Open Network marketplace.

"As the range of investment managers, number of advisors, and volume of transactions on our platform increases, our approach must be continually refined," said Martin Beaulieu, Chairman and CEO of Artivest. "Sheldon is a seasoned financial services leader and proven business builder who will be instrumental as our growth accelerates. His expertise and experience will be critical to enabling more financial advisors and qualified investors to create better portfolios by leveraging our alternative investment solutions."

Before joining Artivest, Mr. Chang was an advisor to the Company. Previously, he was Partner and Head of Private Wealth at Pantheon Ventures, a leading global private capital investor, where he established a new business to provide products and services for financial advisors and high-net-worth investors. Prior to Pantheon, Mr. Chang was Managing Director and Head of Private Equity & Real Assets Origination & Product Management at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, a business that he led and transformed into an industry leader by greatly expanding the breadth and depth of its private funds offerings, and pioneering the introduction of registered product innovations for private equity and real estate. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chang was an investment banker for 15 years, raising over $40 billion in equity and debt financing for companies and governments in the U.S., Asia, and Latin America, at Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS.

"Private alternatives are a substantial and rapidly growing asset class, and the private wealth market has become the fastest-growing but least-penetrated segment," said Sheldon Chang, Head of Product & Distribution Strategy for Artivest. "I've followed Artivest's development closely since inception, and have been impressed with the capabilities they've delivered to make investing in alternatives hassle-free. Artivest's proprietary technology makes it easy to build thoughtful alternative portfolios using its open-architecture platform, and the Artivest Open Network is fast becoming the leading marketplace for alternative asset managers, financial advisors, and qualified investors to connect. I am excited to be joining the Artivest team at this key inflection point."

Mr. Chang earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and graduated from Cornell University with a BS in Business Management.

About Artivest

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, private debt, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

