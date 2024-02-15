Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $93.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 15% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

for the full year of 2023 versus for the full year of 2022, an increase of 13% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

for the full year of 2023 versus for the full year of 2022, an increase of 13% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis Net loss was ($4.0) million or ($0.10) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 40% to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year adjusted EBITDA increased 29.5% to $53.8 million

Generated $11.4 million of free cash flow for the full year of 2023

of free cash flow for the full year of 2023 Closed non-dilutive credit agreement for $350.0 million of senior secured, interest-only, credit facilities with 6-year maturities

of senior secured, interest-only, credit facilities with 6-year maturities Completed enrollment of the AMDS PERSEVERE clinical trial and presented positive results of the full IDE cohort at the STS Annual Meeting demonstrating a significant reduction of all-cause mortality and primary major adverse events (MAEs) at 30-days following AMDS implantation

Appointed Lance A. Berry as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"2023 was a standout year for Artivion as we exceeded our revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth targets and continued to deliver on our mission to enhance our world class, aortic focused company with a highly differentiated product portfolio and global footprint. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was strong across all four of our product lines and all four geographies, driven by particularly strong performance in On-X with 19% constant currency growth and tissue processing with 18% constant currency growth," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we also completed enrollment for our PERSEVERE clinical trial which met every primary endpoint and has set the stage for success with AMDS. Trial data out to 30 days demonstrated a 72% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 52% reduction in the primary composite endpoint of major adverse events, with zero occurrence of distal anastomotic new entry, or DANE, when compared to the current standard of care hemiarch procedure. We continue to work with the FDA toward PMA approval, which we anticipate in the second half of 2025."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our solid financial performance, improved capital structure, ongoing clinical progress and operational achievements in 2023, we enter 2024 with strong momentum and confidence in our ability to deliver profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $93.7 million, an increase of 18% on a GAAP basis and 15% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($4.0) million, or ($0.10) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.6 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $2.2 million.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2023 were $354.0 million, reflecting an increase of 13% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2022.

Net loss for 2023 was ($30.7) million, or ($0.75) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($19.2) million, or ($0.48) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2023 was $8.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.1 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2023 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $2.1 million.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company expects revenues for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $382 to $396 million, representing growth of 8% to 12% compared to 2023 on both an as reported and constant currency basis. At current exchange rates, the company expects negligible year-over-year currency impact to revenue.

Artivion expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $68 to $72 million in 2024.

The Company's financial performance for 2024 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; gain from sale of non-financial assets, and abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on February 15, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13742847.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, that we are entering 2024 with strong momentum and confidence in our ability to drive profitable growth, given our financial performance in 2023, our improved capital structure, and our on-going clinical progress; we expect revenues for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $382 to $396 million, representing revenue growth of between 8% to 12% compared to 2023, both as reported and on a constant currency basis; expect, at current exchange rates, negligible impact year-over-year to revenue on a constant currency basis; and expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, to increase between 26% and 34% for the full year 2024 compared to 2023, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $68 to $72 million in 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but not limited to the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements and our operational improvements in our tissue business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; and the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Products $ 69,144

$ 58,627

$ 261,185

$ 230,353 Preservation services 24,526

20,771

92,819

83,436 Total revenues 93,670

79,398

354,004

313,789















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 22,511

18,785

84,595

72,166 Preservation services 10,064

9,725

40,233

39,100 Total cost of products and preservation services 32,575

28,510

124,828

111,266















Gross margin 61,095

50,888

229,176

202,523















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 50,278

38,454

208,977

157,443 Research and development 7,645

8,304

28,707

38,879 Total operating expenses 57,923

46,758

237,684

196,322 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

—

(14,250)

— Operating income 3,172

4,130

5,742

6,201















Interest expense 6,244

5,370

25,299

18,224 Interest income (398)

(61)

(1,077)

(147) Other (income) expense, net (2,083)

(4,456)

3,106

3,108















(Loss) income before income taxes (591)

3,277

(21,586)

(14,984) Income tax expense 3,384

1,108

9,104

4,208















Net (loss) income $ (3,975)

$ 2,169

$ (30,690)

$ (19,192)















(Loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.10)

0.05

$ (0.75)

$ (0.48) Diluted $ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ (0.75)

$ (0.48)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 40,898

40,127

40,743

40,032 Diluted 40,898

40,509

40,743

40,032















Net (loss) income $ (3,975)

$ 2,169

$ (30,690)

$ (19,192) Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustments 9,167

23,744

9,599

(11,722) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,192

$ 25,913

$ (21,091)

$ (30,914)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



December 31,

2023

2022 ASSETS













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,940

$ 39,351 Trade receivables, net 71,796

61,820 Other receivables 2,342

7,764 Inventories, net 81,976

74,478 Deferred preservation costs, net 49,804

46,371 Prepaid expenses and other 15,810

17,550







Total current assets 280,668

247,334







Goodwill 247,337

243,631 Acquired technology, net 142,593

151,263 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 43,822

41,859 Property and equipment, net 38,358

38,674 Other intangibles, net 29,638

31,384 Deferred income taxes 1,087

1,314 Other long-term assets 8,894

7,339







Total assets $ 792,397

$ 762,798

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



December 31,

2023

2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,318

$ 12,004 Accrued compensation 18,715

13,810 Accrued expenses 12,732

12,374 Taxes payable 3,840

2,635 Current maturities of operating leases 3,395

3,308 Current portion of long-term debt 1,451

1,608 Accrued procurement fees 1,439

2,111 Current portion of finance lease obligation 582

513 Other 2,390

1,312







Total current liabilities 57,862

49,675







Long-term debt 305,531

306,499 Contingent consideration 63,890

40,400 Non-current maturities of operating leases 43,977

41,257 Deferred income taxes 21,851

24,499 Deferred compensation liability 6,760

5,468 Non-current finance lease obligations 3,405

3,644 Other 7,341

7,027







Total liabilities 510,617

478,469







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 42,569 and 41,830

shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 426

418 Additional paid-in capital 355,919

337,385 Retained deficit (47,907)

(17,217) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,010)

(21,609) Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (14,648)

(14,648)







Total shareholders' equity 281,780

284,329







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 792,397

$ 762,798

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022







Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (30,690)

$ (19,192)







Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





Change in fair value of contingent consideration 23,490

(9,000) Depreciation and amortization 23,076

22,442 Non-cash compensation 14,422

12,344 Non-cash lease expense 7,354

7,432 Fair value adjustment of long-term loan 5,000

— Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 4,785

4,374 Non-cash interest expense 1,858

1,832 Deferred income taxes (1,385)

(1,717) Gain on sale of non-financial assets (14,250)

— Other 1,358

2,268







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,682

(1,958) Prepaid expenses and other assets 535

(2,234) Receivables (4,050)

(13,340) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (14,360)

(8,404) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 18,825

(5,153)







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net 14,250

— Payments for Endospan agreement (5,000)

— Capital expenditures (7,430)

(9,016) Other (2,322)

(1,699) Net cash flows used in investing activities (502)

(10,715)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 3,955

3,368 Proceeds from financing insurance premiums 3,558

— Payment of debt issuance costs (249)

— Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings (559)

(1,795) Principal payments on short-term notes payable (2,531)

— Repayment of debt (2,772)

(2,753) Other (537)

(459) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 865

(1,639)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 401

1,848 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,589

(15,659)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 39,351

55,010 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 58,940

$ 39,351

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 27,437

$ 23,739

$ 107,469

$ 92,752 On-X 20,182

16,822

74,528

63,904 Surgical sealants 18,513

16,357

68,016

65,379 Other 3,012

1,709

11,172

8,318 Total products 69,144

58,627

261,185

230,353















Preservation services 24,526

20,771

92,819

83,436 Total revenues $ 93,670

$ 79,398

$ 354,004

$ 313,789















North America 50,062

42,709

187,603

167,542 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 30,206

25,611

114,814

104,119 Asia Pacific 8,922

7,481

33,577

27,973 Latin America 4,480

3,597

18,010

14,155 Total revenues $ 93,670

$ 79,398

$ 354,004

$ 313,789

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues In Thousands (Unaudited)



Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2023

2022



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 27,437

$ 23,739

$ 1,604

$ 25,343

8 % Surgical sealants 18,513

16,357

273

16,630

11 % On-X 20,182

16,822

189

17,011

19 % Other 3,012

1,709

14

1,723

75 % Total products 69,144

58,627

2,080

60,707

14 %



















Preservation services 24,526

20,771

(7)

20,764

18 % Total $ 93,670

$ 79,398

$ 2,073

$ 81,471

15 %



















North America 50,062

42,709

(15)

42,694

17 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 30,206

25,611

1,907

27,518

10 % Asia Pacific 8,922

7,481

6

7,487

19 % Latin America 4,480

3,597

175

3,772

19 % Total $ 93,670

$ 79,398

$ 2,073

$ 81,471

15 %



Revenues for the

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2023

2022



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 107,469

$ 92,752

$ 1,587

$ 94,339

14 % Surgical sealants 68,016

$ 65,379

236

65,615

4 % On-X 74,528

$ 63,904

61

63,965

17 % Other 11,172

$ 8,318

4

8,322

34 % Total products 261,185

230,353

1,888

232,241

12 %



















Preservation services $ 92,819

$ 83,436

(88)

83,348

11 % Total $ 354,004

$ 313,789

$ 1,800

$ 315,589

12 %



















North America 187,603

167,542

(268)

167,274

12 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 114,814

104,119

1,787

105,906

8 % Asia Pacific 33,577

27,973

(73)

27,900

20 % Latin America 18,010

14,155

354

14,509

24 % Total $ 354,004

$ 313,789

$ 1,800

$ 315,589

12 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 50,278

$ 38,454

$ 208,977

$ 157,443 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,531

(3,934)

24,992

(7,750) Corporate rebranding expense 72

499

355

1,908 Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business —

—

160

— Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 47,675

$ 41,889

$ 183,470

$ 163,285



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (3,975)

$ 2,169

$ (30,690)

$ (19,192) Adjustments:













Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,425

(2,036)

29,269

(5,852) Interest expense 6,244

5,370

25,299

18,224 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,816

5,426

23,076

22,442 Stock-based compensation expense 3,956

3,155

14,422

12,344 Income tax expense 3,384

1,108

9,104

4,208 Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business —

—

390

— Corporate rebranding expense 72

499

355

1,908 Clinical trial termination (income) expense —

(197)

—

4,544 Interest income (398)

(61)

(1,077)

(147) (Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation (2,192)

(4,470)

(2,080)

3,085 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

—

(14,250)

— Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 15,332

$ 10,963

$ 53,818

$ 41,564



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free

cash flows, non-GAAP:













Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,299

$ (217)

$ 18,825

$ (5,153) Capital expenditures (1,927)

(2,092)

(7,430)

(9,016) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ 7,372

$ (2,309)

$ 11,395

$ (14,169)

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes $ (591)

$ 3,277

$ (21,586)

$ (14,984) Income tax expense 3,384

1,108

9,104

4,208 Net (loss) income $ (3,975)

$ 2,169

$ (30,690)

$ (19,192)















Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ (0.75)

$ (0.48)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 40,898

40,509

40,743

40,032















Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to

adjusted income, non-GAAP













(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP: $ (591)

$ 3,277

$ (21,586)

$ (14,984) Adjustments:













Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 2,425

(2,036)

29,269

(5,852) Amortization expense 3,745

3,635

15,198

15,310 Non-cash interest expense 467

460

1,858

1,832 Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business —

—

390

— Corporate rebranding expense 72

499

355

1,908 Clinical trial termination (income) expense —

(197)

—

4,544 Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

—

(14,250)

— Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 6,118

5,638

11,234

2,758















Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 1,529

1,409

2,808

689 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 4,589

$ 4,229

$ 8,426

$ 2,069















Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP to

adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP: $ (0.10)

$ 0.05

$ (0.75)

$ (0.48) Adjustments:













Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 0.06

(0.05)

0.71

(0.14) Amortization expense 0.09

0.09

0.37

0.38 Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01

0.04

0.04 Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business —

—

0.01

— Corporate rebranding expense —

0.02

0.01

0.05 Clinical trial termination (income) expense —

(0.01)

—

0.11 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03)

(0.02)

(0.20)

(0.11) Gain from sale of non-financial assets —

—

(0.34)

— Effect of 25% tax rate 0.08

0.01

0.35

0.20 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.20

$ 0.05















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares

outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common

shares outstanding, non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 40,898

40,509

40,743

40,032 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards 802

—

598

464 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 41,700

40,509

41,341

40,496

