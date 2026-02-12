Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

GAAP revenue was $116.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus $97.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, GAAP revenue was $441.3 million versus $388.5 million for the full year of 2024. GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, versus a net loss of $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, GAAP net income was $9.8 million, versus a net loss of $(13.4) million for the full year 2024.

Adjusted revenue 1 was $118.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 18% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

was $118.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 18% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted revenue 1 was $443.6 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 13% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2024.

was $443.6 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 13% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to the full year of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $8.6 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year, non-GAAP net income was $29.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29% to $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $89.6 million.

Positive new clinical data from Endospan's NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial presented at the STS Annual Meeting demonstrate high patient survival with low morbidity.

Filed the fourth and final module of the pre-market approval application (PMA) to the FDA for the AMDS Hybrid Prothesis.









1 Adjusted revenue excludes a $2.3 million reserve for estimated payback to the Italian government for fiscal years 2019 through 2025 as a result of legislation adopted in Italy that would require medical device manufacturers to repay previously paid amounts to the extent that such expenditures ostensibly exceed annual regional maximum ceilings. In fiscal 2025, the Company recorded a liability of $2.3 million as a reduction to revenue as an estimate of the amount that the Company may be required to repay for certain years after 2018. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"We are very pleased with our strong performance for the full year 2025 as we drove 13% adjusted constant currency revenue growth and 26% adjusted EBITDA growth, while making substantial progress in advancing our Aortic focused product development pipeline. Our success continued through the fourth quarter, during which revenue growth was driven by year-over-year growth in stent grafts of 44%, On-X of 25%, and preservation services of 6%, all compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted constant currency basis, fourth quarter year-over-year stent grafts, On-X, and preservation services, grew 36%, 24%, and 6% respectively," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "We were also pleased to see Endospan present positive new clinical data for its NEXUS TRIOMPHE IDE trial at the Society of Thoracic Surgery Annual Meeting. These results highlighted 94% patient survival from lesion-related death with 91% of patients remaining free from disabling stroke at 1-year post treatment in this high-risk patient group. Also at STS, we saw positive new 2-year data from the AMDS PERSEVERE IDE trial, which further demonstrate persistent clinical benefits of our novel AMDS technology."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Entering 2026, we expect to build on our strong financial performance and continued clinical and operational achievements, reinforcing our confidence in our ability to deliver sustained double-digit constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth at twice the pace of constant currency revenue growth over the long-term."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $116.0 million compared to $97.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted revenues1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $118.3 million, an increase of 18% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.05 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.6 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of less than $0.1 million.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2025 were $441.3 million compared to $388.5 million for the full year of 2024. Adjusted revenues1 for the full year of 2025 were $443.6 million, an increase of 13% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Net income for 2025 was $9.8 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(13.4) million, or $(0.32) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was $29.7 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.8 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $7.2 million.

2026 Financial Outlooks

Artivion expects revenues for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $486 to $504 million, representing growth of 10% to 14% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to 2025 adjusted revenues1. This guidance contemplates currency to be approximately neutral for the full year.

Additionally, Artivion expects adjusted EBITDA growth of between 18% and 22% for the full year 2026 compared to 2025, resulting in an expected range of $105 to $110 million for 2026.

The Company's financial performance for 2026 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted revenues reflect an adjustment to GAAP revenue for the impact of certain estimated Italian payback obligations recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 for fiscal years 2019 through 2025. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted constant currency growth rates compare current year revenues to prior period revenues adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) the impact of certain estimated Italian payback reserves recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 for fiscal years 2019 through 2025, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. Company management believes adjusted revenue is a useful metric as it eliminates the impact of the estimated Italian payback obligations recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 for fiscal years 2019 through 2025 and allows a more direct comparison of our business performance between periods. The Company believes it is useful to exclude this revenue impact and certain expenses from non-GAAP financial measures because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2026 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) In Thousands, Except Per Share Data



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Revenues:













Products $ 91,918

$ 74,662

$ 345,825

$ 290,230 Preservation services 24,074

22,646

95,505

98,307 Total revenues 115,992

97,308

441,330

388,537















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 31,392

26,678

112,781

99,385 Preservation services 11,457

9,128

44,322

40,371 Total cost of products and preservation services 42,849

35,806

157,103

139,756















Gross margin 73,143

61,502

284,227

248,781















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 56,841

51,429

226,491

181,455 Research and development 9,122

7,404

30,991

28,452 Total operating expenses 65,963

58,833

257,482

209,907 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

—

(7,000)

— Operating income 10,680

2,669

33,745

38,874















Interest expense 5,530

9,742

26,582

34,277 Interest income (311)

(374)

(763)

(1,467) Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

2,664

3,669 Other (income) expense, net (1,076)

9,903

(9,518)

9,909















Income (loss) before income taxes 6,537

(16,602)

14,780

(7,514) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,111

(119)

5,012

5,845















Net income (loss) $ 2,426

$ (16,483)

$ 9,768

$ (13,359)















Income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.05

(0.39)

$ 0.22

$ (0.32) Diluted $ 0.05

$ (0.39)

$ 0.21

$ (0.32)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 47,560

41,882

45,335

41,676 Diluted 49,601

41,882

47,162

41,676















Net income (loss) $ 2,426

$ (16,483)

$ 9,768

$ (13,359) Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (432)

(15,399)

22,208

(12,917) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,994

$ (31,882)

$ 31,976

$ (26,276)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands



December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,908

$ 53,463 Trade receivables, net 89,758

79,462 Other receivables 13,921

6,431 Inventories 92,427

79,766 Deferred preservation costs 54,531

51,701 Prepaid expenses and other 42,537

19,257







Total current assets 358,082

290,080







Goodwill 254,091

240,958 Acquired technology, net 123,664

128,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,701

39,726 Property and equipment, net 64,988

36,403 Other intangibles, net 32,831

28,332 Deferred tax assets, net 1,201

1,068 Other long-term assets 15,238

24,483







Total assets $ 884,796

$ 789,101

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands, Except Par Value



December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 16,042

$ 17,971 Accrued compensation 22,484

18,342 Accrued expenses 16,447

11,834 Accrued interest 4,815

8,170 Taxes payable 7,489

2,934 Accrued procurement fees 3,436

1,704 Current portion of contingent consideration 20,690

— Current maturities of operating leases 4,649

4,489 Current portion of finance lease obligations 726

601 Current portion of long-term debt, net —

195 Other current liabilities 4,778

583







Total current liabilities 101,556

66,823







Long-term debt, net 215,114

314,152 Non-current contingent consideration 39,890

52,880 Non-current maturities of operating leases 34,427

39,988 Deferred tax liabilities, net 24,308

20,183 Deferred compensation liability 9,464

7,977 Non-current finance lease obligations 2,698

2,833 Other long-term liabilities 9,107

8,065







Total liabilities 436,564

512,901







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

— Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 49,330 and 43,432 shares

issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 493

434 Additional paid-in capital 516,604

376,607 Retained deficit (51,498)

(61,266) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,719)

(24,927) Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (14,648)

(14,648)







Total stockholders' equity 448,232

276,200







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 884,796

$ 789,101

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)



Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 9,768

$ (13,359)







Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22,458

24,205 Non-cash compensation 24,385

14,242 Non-cash lease expense 5,170

4,915 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 4,900

4,434 Non-cash interest expense 1,705

3,866 Deferred income taxes 37

(1,511) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 7,700

(11,010) Endospan fair value adjustments (2,337)

4,329 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt 2,664

3,669 Gain on sale of non-financial assets (7,000)

— Other (7,409)

5,699







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (7,269)

(15,395) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (15,277)

(6,137) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,798)

(5,209) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 2,183

9,498 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 39,880

22,236







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (39,041)

(11,188) Payments under Endospan agreements (8,000)

(17,000) Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net 5,000

— Net cash flows used in investing activities (42,041)

(28,188)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

184,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility —

28,500 Repayment of debt (210)

(211,831) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 13,074

5,728 Payment of debt issuance costs (1,750)

(2,544) Proceeds from financing insurance premiums 3,117

— Principal payments on short-term notes payable (2,250)

(1,027) Other (699)

(623) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 11,282

2,203







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,324

(1,728) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,445

(5,477)







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 53,463

58,940 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 64,908

$ 53,463

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 43,343

$ 30,145

$ 159,371

$ 123,081 On-X 27,797

22,178

101,740

83,982 Surgical sealants 20,315

19,935

76,602

73,898 Other (1) 463

2,404

8,112

9,269 Total products 91,918

74,662

345,825

290,230















Preservation services 24,074

22,646

95,505

98,307 Total revenues $ 115,992

$ 97,308

$ 441,330

$ 388,537















North America 58,065

49,261

221,742

197,940 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 39,386

33,362

151,368

131,518 Asia Pacific 12,668

9,574

44,250

37,202 Latin America 5,873

5,111

23,970

21,877 Total revenues $ 115,992

$ 97,308

$ 441,330

$ 388,537



(1) 2025 Other revenue includes reduction in revenue from Italian government payback reserves of $2.3 million.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues $ In Thousands (Unaudited)



Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2025

2024



US GAAP

Italian

Payback

Measure

(2)

Adjusted

Revenue

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Adjusted

Constant

Currency Products:

























Aortic stent grafts $ 43,343

$ —

$ 43,343

$ 30,145

$ 1,842

$ 31,987

36 % On-X 27,797

—

27,797

22,178

296

22,474

24 % Surgical sealants 20,315

—

20,315

19,935

399

20,334

— % Other 463

2,313

2,776

2,404

5

2,409

15 % Total products 91,918

2,313

94,231

74,662

2,542

77,204

22 %



























Preservation services 24,074

—

24,074

22,646

(10)

22,636

6 % Total $ 115,992

$ 2,313

$ 118,305

$ 97,308

$ 2,532

$ 99,840

18 %



























North America 58,065

—

58,065

49,261

(19)

49,242

18 % Europe, the Middle

East, and Africa 39,386

2,313

41,699

33,362

2,291

35,653

17 % Asia Pacific 12,668

—

12,668

9,574

—

9,574

32 % Latin America 5,873

—

5,873

5,111

260

5,371

9 % Total $ 115,992

$ 2,313

$ 118,305

$ 97,308

$ 2,532

$ 99,840

18 %



(2) Reduction in revenue from Italian government payback reserves.



Revenues for the

Year Ended

December 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2025

2024



US GAAP

Italian

Payback

Measure

(2)

Adjusted

Revenue

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Adjusted

Constant

Currency Products:

























Aortic stent grafts $ 159,371

$ —

$ 159,371

$ 123,081

$ 2,701

$ 125,782

27 % On-X 101,740

—

101,740

83,982

328

84,310

21 % Surgical sealants 76,602

—

76,602

73,898

462

74,360

3 % Other 8,112

2,313

10,425

9,269

12

9,281

12 % Total products 345,825

2,313

348,138

290,230

3,503

293,733

19 %



























Preservation services 95,505

—

95,505

98,307

(96)

98,211

(3) % Total $ 441,330

$ 2,313

$ 443,643

$ 388,537

$ 3,407

$ 391,944

13 %



























North America 221,742

—

221,742

197,940

(216)

197,724

12 % Europe, the Middle

East, and Africa 151,368

2,313

153,681

131,518

4,221

135,739

13 % Asia Pacific 44,250

—

44,250

37,202

—

37,202

19 % Latin America 23,970

—

23,970

21,877

(598)

21,279

13 % Total $ 441,330

$ 2,313

$ 443,643

$ 388,537

$ 3,407

$ 391,944

13 %



(2) Reduction in revenue from Italian government payback reserves.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-

GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 56,841

$ 51,429

$ 226,491

$ 181,455 Business development, integration, and severance 6,260

1,297

9,478

(10,626) Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries (2,880)

2,602

3,541

2,602 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 53,461

$ 47,530

$ 213,472

$ 189,479



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP

to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net income (loss), GAAP $ 2,426

$ (16,483)

$ 9,768

$ (13,359) Adjustments:













Interest expense 5,530

9,742

26,582

34,277 Interest income (311)

(374)

(763)

(1,467) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,111

(119)

5,012

5,845 Depreciation and amortization 5,757

6,295

22,458

24,205 EBITDA, non-GAAP 17,513

(939)

63,057

49,501















Non-cash compensation 4,083

2,743

24,385

14,242 Business development, integration, and severance 5,151

5,821

7,141

(6,102) Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries (2,880)

4,583

4,277

4,583 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

2,664

3,669 Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 42

5,398

(7,236)

5,369 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

—

(7,000)

— Italian payback measure 2,313

—

2,313

—















Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 22,722

$ 17,606

$ 89,601

$ 71,262



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free

cash flows, non-GAAP:













Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 19,560

$ 10,139

$ 39,880

$ 22,236 Capital expenditures (27,507)

(1,425)

(39,041)

(11,188) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ (7,947)

$ 8,714

$ 839

$ 11,048

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP:













Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,537

$ (16,602)

$ 14,780

$ (7,514) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,111

(119)

5,012

5,845 Net income (loss) $ 2,426

$ (16,483)

$ 9,768

$ (13,359)















Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.05

$ (0.39)

$ 0.21

$ (0.32)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 49,601

41,882

47,162

41,676















Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted

income, non-GAAP













Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP: $ 6,537

$ (16,602)

$ 14,780

$ (7,514) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 3,484

4,205

13,775

15,855 Business development, integration, and severance 5,151

5,821

7,141

(6,102) Non-cash interest expense 326

2,256

1,705

3,866 Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries (2,880)

4,583

4,277

4,583 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

2,664

3,669 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (3,500)

—

(7,000)

— Italian payback measure 2,313

—

2,313

— Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 11,431

263

39,655

14,357















Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 2,858

66

9,914

3,589 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 8,573

$ 197

$ 29,741

$ 10,768















Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted

diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.05

$ (0.39)

$ 0.21

$ (0.32) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.07

0.10

0.29

0.37 Business development, integration, and severance 0.11

0.14

0.15

(0.14) Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.05

0.04

0.09 Cybersecurity incident, net of recoveries (0.06)

0.11

0.09

0.11 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt —

—

0.06

0.09 Gain from sale of non-financial assets (0.08)

—

(0.15)

— Italian payback measure 0.05

—

0.05

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)

(0.10)

(0.13)

(0.13) Effect of 25% tax rate 0.04

0.09

0.02

0.18 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.17

$ —

$ 0.63

$ 0.25















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-

GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 49,601

41,882

47,162

41,676 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards —

1,319

—

1,077 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 49,601

43,201

47,162

42,753

