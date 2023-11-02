Artivion Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Artivion, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $87.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $76.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 14% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net loss was ($9.8) million or ($0.24) per share; non-GAAP net income was $749,000 or $0.02 per share
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 34% to $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022
  • Aortic stent graft revenues increased 30% on a GAAP basis and 22% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022
  • On-X revenues increased 14% on a GAAP basis and 13% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022
  • Nearing completion of enrollment in the PERSEVERE clinical trial

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our team delivered across the board in the third quarter, making substantial progress on our commercial, operational, and financial goals and initiatives. We delivered double-digit constant currency revenue growth year-over-year for the third consecutive quarter and remain on track to achieve or exceed our revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth targets for this year. Our robust third quarter performance was driven by exceptional year-over-year aortic stent graft revenue growth of 30%, strong On-X revenue growth of 14%, and solid tissue processing growth of 12%, while BioGlue revenue decreased 7% due to ordering patterns in Europe in the third quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year aortic stent graft, On-X, tissue processing, and BioGlue revenue growth were 22%, 13%, 12%, and (8%), respectively. We also saw Latin American and Asia Pacific revenue grow 29% and 21%, respectively, and on a constant currency basis, 22% and 21%, compared to last year," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results, we have enrolled 90 of the 93 total patients in the PERSEVERE clinical trial putting us on track for 2025 approval. Additionally, positive results presented at EACTS in two late breaking presentations featuring PERSEVERE 30-day patient safety data and real-world data from a 510 patient On-X low INR post approval study should drive enhanced growth in both AMDS and On-X."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our solid execution in the first nine months of 2023 and strong business momentum, we are once again increasing our top-line guidance and continue on a path to achieve our commitments to deliver 2024 double-digit annual constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $87.9 million, an increase of 14% on a GAAP basis and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was ($9.8) million, or ($0.24) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($13.7) million, or ($0.34) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 includes pretax charges of $6.2 million related to contingent consideration for the acquisition of AMDS. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $749,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($1.9) million, or ($0.05) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Outlook
Artivion is raising its revenue guidance range and now expects to achieve constant currency revenue growth of between 11% and 12%, compared to the previous range of 10% and 12%, for the full year 2023 compared to 2022. The Company expects revenues to be in a range of $349.0 million and $351.0 million, compared to the previous range of $342.0 million and $350.0 million.

Additionally, Artivion continues to expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, as reported, to increase by more than 25% in 2023 compared to 2022, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in excess of $52.0 million for 2023.

The Company's financial performance for 2023 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA; and non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing results exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; stock-based compensation expense; loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation; income tax expense or benefit; corporate rebranding expense; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; non-cash interest expense; gain from sale of non-financial assets, and abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business. The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on November 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter financial results, followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the conference call dial (862) 298-0702 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13741667.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that we remain on track to achieve or exceed our revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA growth targets for this year and to achieve AMDS PMA approval in 2025; the results from the PERSEVERE 30-day patient safety data and the 510 patient On-X low INR post approval study have begun to drive enhanced growth in both AMDS and On-X and will continue to do so; given our solid execution in the first nine months of 2023 and strong business momentum, we continue on a path to achieve our commitments to deliver 2024 double-digit annual constant currency revenue growth and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in excess of $75.0 million; and that we now expect to achieve for the full year 2023, constant currency revenue growth of between 11% and 12%, compared to 2022; revenues of $349.0 million and $351.0 million, and an increase of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, as reported, of more than 25% compared to 2022, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in excess of $52.0 million. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but not limited to the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements may not be achieved at all or at the levels we had originally anticipated; and the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties also include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:






Products

$           63,747

$           55,248

$         192,041

$         171,726

Preservation services

24,107

21,590

68,293

62,665

Total revenues

87,854

76,838

260,334

234,391








Cost of products and preservation services:






Products

21,574

17,743

62,084

53,381

Preservation services

10,010

10,351

30,169

29,375

Total cost of products and preservation services

31,584

28,094

92,253

82,756








Gross margin

56,270

48,744

168,081

151,635








Operating expenses:






General, administrative, and marketing

51,093

41,051

158,699

118,989

Research and development

6,421

11,799

21,062

30,575

Total operating expenses

57,514

52,850

179,761

149,564

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(14,250)

Operating (loss) income

(1,244)

(4,106)

2,570

2,071








Interest expense

6,603

4,805

19,055

12,854

Interest income

(339)

(40)

(679)

(86)

Other expense, net

1,911

3,661

5,189

7,564








Loss before income taxes

(9,419)

(12,532)

(20,995)

(18,261)

Income tax expense

382

1,181

5,720

3,100








Net loss

$            (9,801)

$          (13,713)

$          (26,715)

$          (21,361)








Loss per share:






Basic

$              (0.24)

$              (0.34)

$              (0.65)

$              (0.53)

Diluted

$              (0.24)

$              (0.34)

$              (0.65)

$              (0.53)








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:






Basic

40,881

40,115

40,691

39,999

Diluted

40,881

40,115

40,691

39,999








Net loss

$            (9,801)

$          (13,713)

$          (26,715)

$          (21,361)

Other comprehensive loss:






Foreign currency translation adjustments

(5,010)

(16,895)

432

(35,466)

Comprehensive loss

$          (14,811)

$          (30,608)

$          (26,283)

$          (56,827)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands


September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

(Unaudited)



ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             53,481

$             39,351

Trade receivables, net

64,277

61,820

Other receivables

3,993

7,764

Inventories, net

78,792

74,478

Deferred preservation costs, net

49,391

46,371

Prepaid expenses and other

17,175

17,550

Total current assets

267,109

247,334




Goodwill

242,936

243,631

Acquired technology, net

142,675

151,263

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

43,345

41,859

Property and equipment, net

37,428

38,674

Other intangibles, net

29,398

31,384

Deferred income taxes

3,705

1,314

Other assets

8,191

7,339

Total assets

$           774,787

$           762,798




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$             10,819

$             12,004

Accrued compensation

13,861

13,810

Accrued expenses

9,930

12,374

Taxes payable

9,390

2,635

Current maturities of operating leases

3,940

3,308

Accrued procurement fees

1,860

2,111

Current portion of long-term debt

1,552

1,608

Other liabilities

3,607

1,825

Total current liabilities

54,959

49,675




Long-term debt

305,877

306,499

Contingent consideration

62,300

40,400

Non-current maturities of operating leases

42,862

41,257

Deferred income taxes

19,514

24,499

Deferred compensation liability

6,460

5,468

Non-current finance lease obligation

3,272

3,644

Other liabilities

7,568

7,027

Total liabilities

$           502,812

$           478,469




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity:


Preferred stock


Common stock (75,000 shares authorized, 42,537 and 41,830 shares

issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively)

425

418

Additional paid-in capital

351,307

337,385

Retained deficit

(43,932)

(17,217)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,177)

(21,609)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2023 ‎and December 31, 2022

(14,648)

(14,648)

Total shareholders' equity

271,975

284,329




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           774,787

$           762,798

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

Net cash flows from operating activities:


Net loss

$          (26,715)

$          (21,361)




Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:


Change in fair value of contingent consideration

21,900

(4,600)

Depreciation and amortization

17,260

17,016

Non-cash compensation

10,466

9,189

Non-cash lease expense

5,467

5,656

Fair value adjustment of long-term loan

5,000

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

3,726

3,116

Deferred income taxes

(7,250)

5,097

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(14,250)

Other

2,325

1,523

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Receivables

765

(10,900)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

412

(2,103)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(527)

(1,788)

Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(10,592)

(5,781)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

7,987

(4,936)




Net cash flows from investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net

14,250

Payments for Endospan Agreement

(5,000)

Capital expenditures

(5,503)

(6,924)

Other

(1,580)

(1,123)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

2,167

(8,047)




Net cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

3,558

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

3,467

3,344

Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

(563)

(1,791)

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(1,522)

Repayment of term loan

(2,063)

(2,033)

Other

(382)

(300)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

2,495

(780)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,481

(3,675)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

14,130

(17,438)




Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

39,351

55,010

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$           53,481

$           37,572

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Products:






Aortic stent grafts

$             25,523

$             19,674

$             80,032

$             69,013

On-X

18,744

16,456

54,346

47,082

Surgical sealants

16,234

17,374

49,503

49,022

Other

3,246

1,744

8,160

6,609

Total products

63,747

55,248

192,041

171,726








Preservation services

24,107

21,590

68,293

62,665

Total revenues

$             87,854

$             76,838

$           260,334

$           234,391








North America

48,028

42,678

137,541

124,833

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

26,536

23,413

84,608

78,508

Asia Pacific

8,402

6,952

24,655

20,492

Latin America

4,888

3,795

13,530

10,558

Total revenues

$             87,854

$             76,838

$          260,334

$          234,391

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues 

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2023

2022

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             25,523

$             19,674

$              1,193

$             20,867

22 %

On-X

18,744

16,456

90

16,546

13 %

Surgical sealants

16,234

17,374

318

17,692

-8 %

Other

3,246

1,744

8

1,752

85 %

Total products

63,747

55,248

1,609

56,857

12 %










Preservation services

24,107

21,590

(12)

21,578

12 %

Total

$             87,854

$             76,838

$               1,597

$             78,435

12 %










North America

48,028

42,678

(46)

42,632

13 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

26,536

23,413

1,419

24,832

7 %

Asia Pacific

8,402

6,952

2

6,954

21 %

Latin America

4,888

3,795

222

4,017

22 %

Total

$             87,854

$             76,838

$               1,597

$             78,435

12 %

Revenues for the

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Percent

Change

From Prior

Year

2023

2022

US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$             80,032

$             69,013

$                 (17)

$             68,996

16 %

On-X

54,346

47,082

(129)

46,953

16 %

Surgical sealants

49,503

49,022

(36)

48,986

1 %

Other

8,160

6,609

(10)

6,599

24 %

Total products

192,041

171,726

(192)

171,534

12 %










Preservation services

68,293

62,665

(81)

62,584

9 %

Total

$           260,334

$           234,391

$               (273)

$           234,118

11 %










North America

137,541

124,833

(253)

124,580

10 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

84,608

78,508

(120)

78,388

8 %

Asia Pacific

24,655

20,492

(79)

20,413

21 %

Latin America

13,530

10,558

179

10,737

26 %

Total

$           260,334

$           234,391

$               (273)

$           234,118

11 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense and Adjusted EBITDA

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of G&A expense, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:






General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$           51,093

$           41,051

$        158,699

$       118,989

  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

6,363

864

22,461

(3,816)

  Corporate rebranding expense

65

251

283

1,423

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$           44,665

$           39,936

$        135,955

$       121,382


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:






Net loss, GAAP

$          (9,801)

$        (13,713)

$        (26,715)

$        (21,361)

Adjustments:






  Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

6,122

864

26,844

(3,816)

Interest expense

6,603

4,805

19,055

12,854

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,759

5,519

17,260

17,016

Stock-based compensation expense

3,187

3,089

10,466

9,189

Income tax expense

382

1,181

5,720

3,100

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business



390

Corporate rebranding expense

65

251

283

1,423

Loss on foreign currency revaluation

1,882

3,668

112

7,555

Clinical trial termination expense


4,741


4,741

Interest income

(339)

(40)

(679)

(86)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(14,250)

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$         13,860

$         10,365

$         38,486

$         30,615

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP:






Loss before income taxes

$    (9,419)

$  (12,532)

$  (20,995)

$  (18,261)

Income tax expense

382

1,181

5,720

3,100

Net loss

$    (9,801)

$  (13,713)

$  (26,715)

$  (21,361)








Diluted loss per common share

$      (0.24)

$      (0.34)

$      (0.65)

$      (0.53)








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

40,881

40,115

40,691

39,999








Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income (loss), non-GAAP:






Loss before income taxes, GAAP:

$    (9,419)

$  (12,532)

$  (20,995)

$  (18,261)

Adjustments:






Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

6,122

864

26,844

(3,816)

Amortization expense

3,766

3,686

11,453

11,675

Non-cash interest expense

465

459

1,391

1,372

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business



390

Corporate rebranding expense

65

251

283

1,423

Clinical trial termination expense


4,741


4,741

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(14,250)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP

999

(2,531)

5,116

(2,866)








Income tax expense (benefit) calculated at a tax rate of 25%

250

(633)

1,279

(717)

Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP

$         749

$    (1,898)

$      3,837

$    (2,149)








Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP to adjusted

diluted income (loss) per common share, non-GAAP:






Diluted loss per common share, GAAP:

$      (0.24)

$      (0.34)

$      (0.65)

$      (0.53)

Adjustments:






Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

0.15

0.03

0.65

(0.09)

Amortization expense

0.09

0.09

0.28

0.29

Non-cash interest expense

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business



0.01

Corporate rebranding expense



0.01

0.03

Clinical trial termination expense


0.12


0.12

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.17)

(0.09)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets



(0.34)

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.07

0.10

0.27

0.19

Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share, non-GAAP

$        0.02

$      (0.05)

$        0.09

$      (0.05)








Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:






Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

40,881

40,115

40,691

39,999

Adjustments:






Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

662


512

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

41,543

40,115

41,203

39,999

Contacts:


Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

D. Ashley Lee

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Executive Vice President &

Phone:  332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

