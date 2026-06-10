Artivion to Participate in the 2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate at the upcoming 2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the Boston Harbor Hotel. The Company's fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

A live webcast can be accessed through Artivion's website, www.artivion.com, on the Investors page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.





Contacts:

Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC Lance A. Berry Brian Johnston Executive Vice President, Phone: 332-895-3222 Chief Operating Officer & [email protected] Chief Financial Officer



Phone: 770-419-3355



SOURCE Artivion, Inc.