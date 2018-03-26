Artkive Box: A New Concierge Service From Artkive, The #1 Kids' Artwork Storage App, Launches In March 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTKIVE (artkivebox.com), the #1 app used by more than 350,000 families to digitally organize and store nearly 10 million pieces of kids' artwork, has launched the Artkive Box, a new concierge option for busy parents who want the benefits of the Artkive app, but don't have time to photograph the artwork themselves. Parents simply send in their kids' artwork using the provided prepaid box, and the team of Artkiving professionals take over from there. Customers are notified when their artwork has been safely stored, organized and turned into a book proof, which they can review online prior to the keepsake, hardcover books going to print.

"Artkive has always been about making life easier and more organized for on-the-go parents like myself," explains, Artkive Director and mom of two, Elisa Taub. "Our new Artkive Box service breaks down the final barrier to organizing the overflowing stream of kids artwork coming into the house -- Just drop it in the box and you're done!"

The combination of the Artkive Box, award-winning app, and high quality printing have set Artkive apart from any other memory storage service on the market. "Artkive is part of the Minamalist movement currently sweeping the country, and we are proud to provide parents a clutter-free way to celebrate their kids' creativity," adds Taub.

The cost of each Artkive Box book is based on the number of art pieces customers send. Full customer approval, drag and drop editing and the ability to add titles to each page are included in the price, as is a one year online digital storage membership. Finally, for those who don't want to let go of the physical artwork, Artkive offers a return service and a flash drive digital copy of the artwork for a nominal fee.

Watch for Artkive to develop exciting new partnerships and branded products later this year.

ABOUT ARTKIVE

Founded in 2012, by Los Angeles Dads Jedd Gold and Jeff Lipp, Artkive has gone from being a simple DIY app, to a powerful organization tool that allows parents to safely store and enjoy their kids' artwork. Options include a mobile app, website, Artkive Box concierge service and books and other products featuring the artwork. Artkive has been featured as an iTunes App of the Day, received awards including the Parents' Choice Recommended Award and Cool Mom Tech Pick of the Year, and has been featured by numerous media outlets across the US.

