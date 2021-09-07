Artline Institute to Host Virtual Open House September 18, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artline Institute, a fully online premiere graphic design school, will be hosting a virtual open house on Saturday, September 18th from 10:00AM through 1:00PM PT (1:00PM-4:00PM EST) for any potential students who are interested in the foundation's program. Mentors will be available to chat with potential students, allowing them the opportunity to ask questions about the program or even have a mentor review their own design work. Additionally, previous students of Artline Institute will be available to talk about their experience at Artline.

Artline logo

Not sure which path to choose for your career?

Artline offers a 100% online three-year program that allows for students to focus on a specialty of their choosing. The first year of schooling focuses solely on foundations and introductions, giving students a good handle on basic 2D and 3D design concepts. After this first year, students will then select a two-year specialty program of either concept art or animation using 2D or 3D techniques. Through the 2D program, they'll learn concept, storyboards, and animation. Through the 3D program, they'll be learning modeling, texturing, VFX, and game design.

Each specialty is a two-year program and students will receive a certificate upon completion. With flexible scheduling and budget-friendly courses, students will receive individual support and the perfect amount of commitment and attention that fits their needs. Over 89% of Artline Institute students land a job post-graduation.

Admission into The Artline Institute does not require an entry test, unlike other design schools; you just need to prove that you can draw and are fully committed and dedicated to following our programs.

Advantages of Attending Artline Institute

Classes at Artline Institute are smaller than most college courses, totaling around 20-25 students per class. Students will receive weekly homework and mentors will correct selected works. Mentors will also conduct two live sessions per week with the students. One-to-one feedback is offered by experienced professionals.

Students will pay per term for their program, with each program lasting roughly ten weeks. The cost is $2,500 per term for the foundation program and the total tuition cost for all three years will be $38,000. Over three years, the total cost is about a third of what most universities may charge over the same amount of time. Artline values itself for giving accessibility to education at a lower cost without sacrificing quality.

To join the open house on September 18, visit the Artline Institute website: https://info.artlineinstitute.com/open-house-september21 .

For more information about Artline Institute or to apply for future programs, visit https://artlineinstitute.com.

Contact:

Yohan Blanc

929 445 7109

[email protected]

SOURCE Artline Institute