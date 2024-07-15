Artlist and Canva Partner to Empower Professional Creators

Brands and creators can now seamlessly add high-quality music and footage from Artlist to designs directly in Canva

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist ,a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets to empower brands and creators worldwide, today announced its strategic partnership with Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform. This collaboration provides Canva users with access to a curated collection of Artist's premium royalty-free songs and cinematic footage at the point of creation for use in videos, social media content, presentations, and more, no extra subscription required.

Artlist's new partnership with Canva aims to further empower millions of marketers and creatives to bring their vision to life, by providing them with an extensive range of music and footage assets created by top-tier artists. As part of its mission, Artlist empowers people to create without limits. Canva, with 185 million users in over 190 countries, shares this vision to empower the world to design, and this collaboration amplifies their mutual missions.

This strategic integration into Canva's content library is an example of how businesses can partner with Artlist to enhance their offerings and user experience by offering Artlist's premium-quality assets natively on their platform. Artlist content creators may also benefit from their content being used in countless new ways by an expanded audience on Canva.

Amit Ashkenazi, Chief Strategy Officer at Artlist: "Music and footage are powerful tools for storytelling and can dramatically enhance the impact of any design or video. We at Artlist are committed to removing the barriers to creativity, and this partnership with Canva is a significant step in that journey. We are excited to make our diverse library of music and footage accessible to a wider audience, enabling brands and creators worldwide to easily produce professional content."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Artlist to make their beautiful content available to Canva users. With access to authentic, diverse and high quality footage and music, everyone from students to creative professionals now have an expanded toolkit for creating effective, engaging designs," said Tanya Raheja, Head of Content at Canva.

This partnership also makes it simpler than ever for brands to create content that stands out. Every brand plays a significant role in the creator economy, trying to captivate their audience's attention and engage their employees. Businesses with the best assets and tools at their disposal have a significant advantage and opportunity to succeed.

See the Canva x Artlist templates: https://www.canva.com/partnerships/artlist/

Learn more about this partnership here .

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company that empowers global brands and individual creators. It offers an extensive catalog of over 2.5 million high-quality, royalty-free digital assets, including music, sound effects, footage, and templates, all created by award-winning artists. Users also benefit from powerful creative tools, such as an AI voiceover generator with an exclusive voice catalog and advanced video effects plugins. With over 26 million users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, Artlist is trusted as a complete solution for video creation.

Its mission is to enable creativity without limits through the Artlist all-in-one video creation platform, and the Motion Array catalog, which both have a simple global license with unlimited usage. Artlist has been recognized as a top startup by Wired and LinkedIn. Founded in 2016, it's continued to revolutionize the creative industry by offering exclusive assets under a subscription-based model.

For more information, please visit www.artlist.io .

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

