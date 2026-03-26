Artlist Expands Its AI Platform with Professional-Grade AI Music for Video Production

The addition of a new commercial-ready AI music generator, powered by Google, enables creators to produce studio-quality songs in any language and genre directly within their video creation workflow.





TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, the leading AI platform for video creation, today announced the launch of a new category: AI Music. Artlist continues to empower creators with the most advanced AI tools, bringing professional-grade music creation directly into the video workflow. Integrating Google's latest state-of-the-art audio models, Lyria 3, and Lyria 3 Pro, the AI Music generators allow creators to generate original, studio-quality songs from simple text or up to 10 image prompts.

The addition of AI Music expands the Artlist AI Toolkit, further strengthening its position as the ultimate platform for creators. By offering AI video, image, voiceover, and now music generation into one unified workflow, Artlist provides the world's most complete creative AI ecosystem, where every stage of production happens in one place. Combined with Artlist's professional creative assets and tools, the platform enables creators to produce high-end video content faster, removing traditional barriers between idea, production, and final delivery.

AI Music is now on Artlist Speed Speed

This new category is available through the AI Suite, Artlist Max, Max Business, and custom Enterprise subscription plans and offers total creative control with professional-grade features:

Commercial-Ready & Fully Licensed: Purpose-built for professional use, generating high-fidelity tracks that are safe and cleared for global campaigns, social media, and commercial films.

Purpose-built for professional use, generating high-fidelity tracks that are safe and cleared for global campaigns, social media, and commercial films. Multi-Genre & Multi-Lingual: The ability to generate music across any genre, from cinematic scores to pop, featuring natural, expressive vocals with clear lyrics in any language.

The ability to generate music across any genre, from cinematic scores to pop, featuring natural, expressive vocals with clear lyrics in any language. Full Song Composition: Total control over every part of the track, including intros, verses, choruses, and endings, with the ability to generate a 30-second audio or a full 3-minute song.

"The expansion of our AI offerings is all about delivering greater value and creative freedom to creators," said Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. "By adding AI Music into our AI Toolkit, we are giving creators a more powerful, integrated set of tools to produce high-end video content at scale. Our goal is to make every stage of video production seamless and professional, ensuring creators have everything they need to bring their vision to life."

Discover AI Music on Artlist.

About Artlist

Artlist is the leading creative AI technology platform powering the next era of video production. Artlist empowers creators, teams, and studios to achieve high-end production value through a secure, professional-grade ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge generative AI for video, image, music, and voiceover with a world-class catalog of stock assets, Artlist provides the tools and workflows to scale confidently, trusted by over 50 million creators and global brands, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. For more information, visit artlist.io.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qFc48Px77E

Contact:

Ravit Shimony

PR and Communications Manager, Artlist

[email protected]