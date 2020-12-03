ArtLit 2021 Celebrates Art & Literature Online

This free, all-ages celebration of art and literature features live interactive art creation, music, craft demos, performances and more on Broward County Library's Facebook page . Sign up for the event now on Facebook and join in the fun by taking a photo of your own artwork and posting it on social media with the #ArtLit2021 hashtag.

"ArtLit has outdone itself every year, and we are excited to offer this signature event to the world through the power of online streaming media," says Broward County Library Director Kelvin Watson. "I cannot think of a better way to bring people together than by celebrating the transformative power of art and literature."

ArtLit is sponsored by Broward County Library and the City of Pompano Beach. It is the signature event for the NEA Big Read, where participants are encouraged to read An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, United States Poet Laureate. Harjo is the first Native American to hold the position. A variety of online events for all ages will be held in conjunction with the Big Read, which celebrates the power of the written word.

The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. It is designed to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. For more information visit Read.Broward.org.

