Artmarket.com: Tailor-made Subscriptions Will Substantially Boost Our Revenues in 2020

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) – which we realised a long time ago would have a massive and revolutionary impact on the digital economy – Artmarket.com will soon be offering tailored subscriptions to meet the exact needs of its customers and members.

According to thierry Ehrmann, founder/CEO of Artmarket: "The potential is enormous and likely represents tens of thousands of new paying customers.Today, Artprice by Artmarket.com offers 4 subscriptions with HD images ranging from 245 to 749 euros per year. At the beginning of 2020, Artmarket.com will be able to offer thousands of different and fully personalized subscriptions for each of its 4.5 million members at prices ranging from 180 to 3,600 euros per year."

Using AI and Big Data, Artmarket.com will finally be able to capitalise the real value of Artprice's accumulated assets over the past 20 years, namely, close to 5 million members who regularly access our databases and services in free mode, but who, until now, have not found the right formula for their personal requirements in our 4 subscription packages. For this community, It was not a problem of price, but rather the absence of personalized subscriptions corresponding to their complex and highly individual browsing histories.

It should be noted that compared to other economic sectors, the structure and nature of the Art Market is highly complex: artists, artworks, mediums, auction houses, countries and places of sale, biographies, periods, movements, schools, etc. all contribute to a profoundly fragmented market.

Faced with this rare complexity, Artprice by Artmarket.com's loyal members – roughly 4.5 million in total, whose browsing and search habits we have logged in full compliance with applicable laws – will at last be offered subscriptions costing between 180 and 3,600 euros per year, corresponding exactly to their specific needs based on their browsing histories and their respective interests.

According to numerous existing studies, the integration of AI and Big Data into the B2C and BtoB interface immediately generates strong sales growth. The GAFAs have all integrated AI into their business models, achieving triple-digit revenue growth!

This new 'resource', resulting from an industrial partnership with Vahumana (Groupe TRSb) one of Europe's leaders in Artificial Intelligence, once again gives ArtMarket.com a substantial advance that will allow us to consolidate our global Leader position, maintain our perpetual adaptation to technological developments, and, above all, adapt our business model to the realities of contemporary consumption where the capacity to offer quality and tailor-made services is absolutely key to survival.

This project has been made possible by our name change and, above all, by the extension of our corporate purpose to include "metadata processing" as part of Artmarket.com's global strategy as a global player in the Art Market.

Artprice by Art Market's customers and non-subscribing members have clearly expressed their wish to be offered ultra-personalized services based on their navigation histories, their discoveries and their aspirations. We must therefore offer tailor-made services. Without AI and Big Data, it would have taken hundreds of employees in Artmarket.com's marketing department and an almost unmanageable IT back-office to meet these expectations.

Artmarket.com's clients and non-subscribing members have access to information about more than 720,000 artists down the centuries and 180 million artworks in a range of mediums. As of early 2020, our AI and Big Data collaboration with Vahumana will allow us to store and process in our multiple server rooms, in real time, billions of queries (logs) per year, directed towards Artprice.com's free or subscription-based services and structured by Artmarket.com. This technological feat was unimaginable and financially impossible until recently.

It is not just a question of storing information, but also of calculation speeds and real-time behavioral analysis in strict compliance with international law.

With our AI systems, customers will have real-time access to queries that our computer scientists and econometricians only had access to after innumerable complex operations on our databases and a waiting time that was incompatible with Internet browsing. Today the Internet reaches more than 4 billion users in 4G, Wi-Fi / Fiber and 5G, the latter technology being already operational in many countries, including the USA, Greater Asia and Europe.

This major collaboration between Artmarket.com and Vahumana has received financial support from France's Public Investment Bank after Artmarket.com once again obtained the "Innovative Company" label from the French State.

We can now customize our subscriptions, products and paid services for the millions of collectors and Art Market professionals who until now were not finding solutions adapted to their individual approaches within Artprice's four standard subscriptions. This represents an unprecedented development for the global Art Market.

The resulting increase in our customer base without employing any additional marketing and/or human resources will generate a strong increase in revenue and this additional revenue for Artmarket.com will translate almost entirely into net profit since the company is already profitable thanks to its sound management.

According to Arnaud Girard, Director of Strategy at Vahumana:

"The corporate name change from Artprice.com to Artmarket.com and the modification of the company's Articles of Association have laid the foundation for a new development.

Artmarket's and Vahumana's joint Add a Zero project is based on a scientific and philosophical paradigm shift... and it will completely alter Artmarket's economic scope.

It reflects the transition from an 'information market' to a 'data exploitation market' and it will extend Artmarket.com's knowledge and expertise to the entire Art Market.

Every year Artmarket.com generates, processes and analyzes massive quantities of metadata (first and second party). It is now moving into a new phase in which this metadata can be structured and exploited projectively.

The collaboration with Vahumana – a company specialised in economic and technological strategy as well as experience design, working in a resolutely transversal and interconnected vision of modern socio-economics – will allow Artmarket.com to elaborate a structural approach to the operational exploitation of its big data."

Arnaud Girard, Director of Strategy at Vahumana, also confirmed:

"Our collaboration with Artmarket.com has allowed us to focus on a range of possible futures for the art world, based on the Law of Large Numbers and on an emotional understanding of the sector. We want to take Artmarket.com into the world of smart data. Where Artprice.com created objectivity... Artmarket.com will create predictability."

Data enhances what "is".

By exploiting our data – in particular first party data – we will be able to create paths, products and services that respond more precisely to the needs of our different types of users.

Collectors, art professionals and artists will benefit from personalized and optimized content and features.

Vahumana will enhance the operational efficiency of existing and future systems in order to extract maximum value.

The data determines what will "become".

One of the collateral benefits of data exploitation is the discovery of unforeseen and otherwise unforeseeable opportunities. Artmarket.com and Vahumana use what might be called a "serendipity approach", in which attention is paid to the surprising results of studies and relevant interpretations are proposed. Probability theory, made possible by the volume and quality of the data, is used to confirm the relevance of these interpretations.

Artmarket.com is therefore giving itself the means to move into new strategic paradigms.

Data leads us to "deeptech".

Steered by Renaud Rochefolle, Vahumana's Chief Technology Officer, Artmarket.com's Big Data leads naturally towards the construction of powerful machine learning systems... a cognitive approach to analysis.

The machine learning systems will model the complex relationships between causal factors and forecast variables.

The implementation of a Smart Data strategy will optimise the processing of information and deliver relevant and actionable data for our customers and our internal teams.

Data brings us back to human knowledge.

In order to create new value-adding propositions and identify the most interesting avenues to explore, we need to combine data-derived knowledge with an intimate observation of the customers' most subtle emotions and behavioral quirks. Dataism is not enough.

According to Bertrand Cochet, Vahumana's Experience Design Director "this more emotional and human approach requires identification of the root causes of the problems to be solved and ultimately opens the path to innovation."

The segmentation of customers and their requirements only has relative (and perishable) stability. External disrupting factors can appear overnight.

Artmarket.com is thinking hard about what its customers will need in the future and the best way to serve them.

"We will secure the core business and double down on market-readable peripheral revenue," concludes Arnaud Girard.

The founder of Artprice and CEO of Artmarket.com, thierry Ehrmann: "in the early 2000s the famous sociologist and historian, the late Raymonde Moulin, who, together with Raymond Aron, conceptualized the Art Market, said 'Whatever the future of Artprice, there can be no doubt that with Artprice thierry Ehrmann will permanently change the history of the Art Market.'

Almost 20 years later, I cannot help but remember this prediction as we launch Artprice's second incarnation with Artmarket.com. Having completed a massive cycle of technological research and development, we realised we needed to move into a second stage that requires almost unlimited resources in computing power and storage capacity.

Fortunately, the technological and scientific solutions that can help us make this step are now within reach, and we are therefore about to make a historical step with enormous economic consequences. Artmarket.com possesses one of the most sought-after resources in the 21st century... practically all of the Art Market's historical data – from the dawn of time to the present day – commented by our historians and structured by our IT teams. These teams are now augmented by Vahumana's top-bracket expertise. Remembering the motto of the Pythagorean School..."all is number"... we are looking forward to changing the way the Art Market functions… a modus operandi still dominated by the petrified standards and customs of art academics at the beginning of the last century."

