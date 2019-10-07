Artmarket.com Takes First Steps on Euronext Paris and Announces New Partnership in the Field of Artificial Intelligence as a Global Player in the Art Market

PARIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The proprietary metadata accumulated by Artprice, the world leader in Art Market Information since 1999, is now available to Artmarket.com. Having extended its corporate purpose, Artmarket.com announces, among other initiatives, an industrial partnership with Vahumana, Groupe TRSb, a European Leader in Artificial Intelligence.

The aim of Artmarket is to structurally modify the Art Market at a time when Sotheby's is entering the digital age with Patrick Drahi at the helm and Christie's is actively preparing its own 4.0 revolution in response.

Thanks to its famous Artprice Econometrics department, Artmarket.com enjoys the benefits of an "Innovative Company" status, a State label awarded by France's Public Investment Bank (BPI) which is fully intent on supporting this project.

thierry Ehrmann: "Artmarket.com is practically the only listed company on a regulated market (Euronext Paris) whose sole purpose is to generate billions (annually) of proprietary and standardized metadata on a market that has been effectively global for centuries. It also stores and processes in real time – via Artificial Intelligence and Big Data – billions of incoming logs, either free or paid, per year."

Artmarket's databanks manage terabytes of information on proprietary-designed processors running algorithms and AI programs that can translate the millions of contacts that Artmarket.com has accumulated via Artprice over 20 years into customers, in strict compliance with the regulations in force in each country.

By the end of 2019, our new partnership with VaHumana will enable Artmarket to model fully-paid custom products and services for the millions of art collectors and professionals who until now have not found responses completely adapted to their highly specific needs via a standard Artprice subscription.

In parallel, Artmarket.com's AI exploitation of billions of past logs will have the effect of dragging the Art Market out of its lethargy… a lethargy dominated by academic references dating back to the beginning of the last century, become the Art Market's default references, and which today, as the market switches to all-digital to catch up with the mobile Internet and its 4.5 billion users (in 4G, Wi-Fi / fiber and ultra high speed 5G), appear totally anachronistic.

Artmarket.com will therefore soon be offering a range of paid products and services directly generated by AI and Big Data and which will be offered first and foremost to its 6300 partner Auction Houses via its proprietary Intranet to support them in the digital era. These products and services will be based on a complete redefinition of the Art Market's segments and 'clusters' that is coherent with the reality of the 21st century Art Market, and they will give our clients a very substantial and invaluable competitive advantage.

For all other questions we invite you to read the press release of 9 September 2019 Actusnews

https://www.actusnews.com/fr/ARTPRICE/cp/2019/09/09/artprice_com-va-s_appeler-artmarket_com-pour-etre-l_acteur-global-du-marche-de-l_art-a-son- age-of-30-September-2019

Copyright 1987-2019 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: https://en.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/2019-bio-whoswho -Thierry-ehrmann.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 700,000 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6300 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 4.5 million 'members log in' users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

Artprice by Artmarket's 2018 Global Art Market Report published in March 2019: https://fr.artprice.com/artprice-reports/le-marche-de-lart-en-2018

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department:

http://serveur.serveur.com/press_release/pressreleasefr.htm

Follow all the Art Market news in real time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

https: // www .facebook.com / artpricedotcom (4.5 million followers)

https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and universe of Artmarket and its artprice department http: //web.artprice.com/video headquartered at the famous Organe Contemporary Art Museum "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

(4 million followers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

https://www.facebook.com/the.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department

24/7 Artprice live on Twitter and Facebook with 50 posts per day for exclusive and global art market information

24h/24 Artprice en live sur Twitter et Facebook: 50 posts/jour pour une information exclusive et mondiale sur le marche de l'art

Artprice on Twitter

Artprice on facebook

Artprice on Google+

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817151/Artprice_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Thierry Ehrmann

ir@artprice

SOURCE Artprice.com

Related Links

https://www.artprice.com

