ARTnews China Launching Gala Celebrates Artistic Dynamism in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25th, Chengdu, a city renowned for its vibrant cultural landscape, hosted the much-anticipated ARTnews China Launching Gala.

The theme, "The Wild Cape of Growth," underscored the gala's focus. "The Wild Cape" highlighted the relentless quest for and exploration of boundless opportunities, while "Growth" paid homage to the robust and vibrant essence of creativity. The event saw a gathering of luminaries and influencers, including Qin Hailu, Liu Yijun, Nie Yuan, Liu Yu, Xianzi, Li Meng, Moxi Zishi, Liu Jia, and Nashi. Esteemed figures from the art world, among them, Ding Yi, Fang Lijun, Lin Tianmiao, Wang Gongxin, Tan Ping, Yue Minjun, Fei Jun, Song Dong, Yin Xiuzhen, Zhang Zikang, and Ma Qingyun, spanning artists, curators and collectors, convened to celebrate this milestone in China's art scene.

ARTnews China x Citanggai Artzone

The Wild Cape of Growth Art Exhibition Formally Opens

ARTnews China, in partnership with Citanggai Artzone of Chengdu, unveiled the "The Wild Cape of Growth" Art Exhibition. The event's opening was marked by an address from Han Xiao, Director of Qingyang District Bureau of Commerce of Chengdu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured notable participants including Vicky Yin, publisher of ARTnews China, Xie Ni, Executive Director at Chengdu Star-Win Culture Media Co., Ltd, Yu Jianhong, Vice President and Professor at Beijing Film Academy, Yu Li, Professor at Beijing Film Academy, and Zhang Ao, founder of the Gracie Art Hotel/YiHouse Hotel, heralding the official launch of the exhibition.

A highlight of the ceremony was the awarding of plaques, symbolizing the joint effort to promote artistic development and stimulate dialogue and collaboration across the artistic community. From January 25th to February 18th, Citanggai Artzone featured "The Wild Cape of Growth" - an exploration by artists Chen Yujun and Qu Fengguo, interpreting the concept of "Growth."

Furthermore, Citanggai Artzone presented the "Jia Chen Year of the Dragon Artists Exhibition," showcasing works by artists Man Kaihui, Xiang Qinghua, Wang Dapeng and Cheng Xitong. The exhibition represented a fusion of traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary artistic narratives, demonstrating the dynamic interplay between heritage and innovation in contemporary art.

Stars Illuminate Chengdu's Fashion and Art Night

The festival's opening was marked by "Garden of Life," artist Fei Jun's video installation, which served as a gateway for guests into the realm of artistic exploration. Structured around four principal chapters - Spring Birth, Summer Growth, Autumn Wilderness, and Winter Hope - the installation metaphorically traced the continuum of life against the backdrop of temporal change. Liu Yu, noted for his role in the reality series "The Chinese Youth," brought to life the installation's narrative through his performance of "Tide of Life," melding dance with the expressive layers of the art piece.

The night's musical journey featured Xianzi and Moxi Zishi with his band, performing "Coastal Zone" and "Fear Not," their melodies echoing the purity of nature's own soundscape, aptly fitting the art and fashion-themed night. In parallel, the celebration embraced the foundational elements of Bashu culture with presentations of "Sichuan Qingyin," a traditional musical expression, and the ancient art of face-changing in Sichuan Opera, both underlining the rich, intangible cultural heritage of the Sichuan region.

ARTnews China Outlines Key Initiatives for 2024

During the gala evening, the ARTnews China publisher, Ms. Yin, unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the remainder of the year. The agenda includes active participation in leading art curations and events, alongside the promotion and financial backing of critical art initiatives. A highlight of the magazine's anniversary will be the celebration and acknowledgment of artists who have made substantial contributions to the art world. The event also marked the debut of the ARTnews China Advisory Committee, with members receiving letters of appointment that define their forthcoming roles in advancing the magazine's mission.

ARTnews China is poised to engage in significant collaborations, including the establishment of spaces in Beijing designed for both the creation and exhibition of art. These centers will serve as hubs for the convergence of art and technology, alongside research and development efforts. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Beijing International Film Festival, ARTnews China will introduce "Art Take - Film Unit," the first domestic exhibition focusing exclusively on commercial art film shorts, highlighting the magazine's commitment to pioneering within the art sector.

Acknowledgments
Premier Partner: Citanggai Artzone
Distinguished Partner: Guojiao 1573, Pinru Tang, VOSS, Longting Winery, Grand Bay Hotel Chengdu
Primary Media Collaborator: TikTok
Strategic Media Partner: Weibo Fashion, Weibo Humanities and Arts

At ARTnews China, our mission is to showcase premier art, enrich lives through the power of art, and cultivate a dynamic art community committed to discovery and innovation. We champion the transformative role of art in society and look forward to continuing this enriching dialogue with our audience.

About ARTnews China
ARTnews, established in 1902, is heralded as the world's foremost authority in art journalism, holding the distinction of being the oldest and most venerated publication in the art sphere. Its readership encompasses a broad array of the art community's elite, including world-class artists, eminent collectors, discerning art purchasers, authoritative historians, museum leadership, curatorial visionaries and art connoisseurs. On August 2, 2023, a landmark collaboration was announced between Life Style Media Group Limited's subsidiary Jingmei (Beijing) Technology and Penske Media Corporation, a leader in global publishing. The collaboration signifies the introduction of the storied ARTnews magazine to Chinese audiences, overseen by the China International Cultural Exchange Center and facilitated by the International Culture Publishing Corporation. This venture aims to bridge Chinese art culture with international art discourse, leveraging ARTnews's extensive history and influence in the art world.

