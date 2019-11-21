ARTnews.com Relaunches Site to be Central Hub for Global Art World

"ARTnews.com is meant to be a central art hub connecting our broad range of art coverage from critical perspectives and intensive market coverage to a comprehensive database of art listings," says Marion Maneker, President and Editorial Director of Art Media, which contains the art brands at Penske Media. "From that central hub, our diverse readers will connect with our magazines, our digital newsletters and our data sources. It is the first step in offering the global art world broader media services."

The November launch marks the one-year anniversary of Penske Media's acquisition of ARTnews and Art in America, two magazines that having been covering art for more than a century each.

Since the acquisition Art in America has launched two digital newsletters—The Program focusing on the intersection of art and technology; and The Daily Review offering timely, trenchant reviews of gallery and museum shows—to join ARTnews.com's morning must read Breakfast with ARTnews and the afternoon's ARTnews Today. Both magazines, Art in America and ARTnews, have been redesigned for a larger format on better printing stock.

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world. Its readership of 180,000 in 124 countries includes collectors, dealers, historians, artists, museum directors, curators, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts. Published in print four times a year, it reports on the art, people, issues, trends, and events shaping the international art world. Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture. Each monthly issue features exhibition reviews, interviews with leading artists, and in-depth essays by critics, curators, and scholars at the forefront of their fields. Art Market Monitor seeks to provide a single place to follow public reporting on the art market, chart prices and track the prominence of artists and their work. To learn more, visit www.ARTnews.com.

