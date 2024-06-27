GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize, the international art competition and cultural event held annually in Grand Rapids, Michigan, returns September 13–28, 2024. And this year's return marks a tremendous increase in the numbers of participating artists, entries, and venues set to once again delight and inspire. Visitors eager to immerse themselves in this vibrant creative experience and witness amazing events should mark their calendars now, because it won't be long before the summer season turns to ArtPrize season.

By the Numbers

ArtPrize 2024 Registration Soars with Over 1,600 Artists from 53 Countries

With registration concluded, ArtPrize 2024 can officially announce that 1,644 artists have registered to exhibit their work in the form of 1,152 different entries. This abundance of creativity will be displayed in over 180 venues across the city of Grand Rapids. These numbers represent the event's highest participation since 2017.

The national and international reputations of ArtPrize continue to bloom. Registered artists for 2024 hail from 53 different countries and 42 different states, working across all genres and mediums. At the same time, the event continues to provide a showcase for local and regional artists.

"We're thrilled with the numbers," says Executive Director of ArtPrize, Catlin Whitington. "The participating venues and global artist response really underscores the meaningful work the ArtPrize team has been putting in. We can't wait for this year's competition and to share what we are cooking with the world in September."

The evolving makeup of participating artists extends beyond geography. Through numerous efforts, including the Visibility Awards, ArtPrize is working to provide a platform for an increasing number of artists from underrepresented communities.

And there's more, as JoLee Kirkikis, Exhibitions Director explains. "We've increased our outreach to young artists and are proud that ArtPrize participants now represent roughly an equal amount across the various age demographics."

The Tradition Continues. And Continues to Grow.

This year marks fifteen years since the inception of ArtPrize, and the second under leadership from the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. It continues its tradition of utilizing digital democracy, encouraging all visitors 13 years and older to vote for their favorites. With over $600,000 in awards and grant opportunities—including some that are new for 2024— the sixteen-day event will again culminate with one remarkable entry receiving the $125,000 Public Grand Prize.

To learn more about this year's event and make your plans for ArtPrize season, visit artprize.org .

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an annual, open, independently organized, international art competition that celebrates creative expression, bringing together art enthusiasts, artists, and the community. Since its inception, ArtPrize has aimed to showcase the transformative power of art and foster a culture of creativity.

