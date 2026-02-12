ArtPrize 2025 Boasts Strong Attendance, Global Artist Participation, and Significant Community Impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize 2025 delivered another dynamic and successful year for the international art competition and cultural event, transforming Grand Rapids into a vibrant hub of creativity and connection. The 2025 season brought together artists, venues, partners, and audiences from around the world, underscoring ArtPrize's continued commitment to public art, access, and community engagement.

By the numbers

This year's event featured 35 ArtPrize-produced events and more than 30 partner events, activating 155 venues across five Grand Rapids city districts. In total, over 1,100 artists participated, representing 39 U.S. states and 18 countries, offering a wide-ranging and globally diverse artistic experience throughout the city.

ArtPrize 2025 generated meaningful benefits for both artists and the broader community. The organization distributed $500,000 in grants and awards to artists and supported field trips for over 3,000 K–12 students, expanding access to the arts for young learners across the region.

Public enthusiasm remained strong throughout the season, with more than 900,000 visitors engaging with ArtPrize exhibitions and events. Digital participation also reached new levels, with 1 million website visits and 235,000+ followers across ArtPrize social media platforms.

"ArtPrize continues to serve as a powerful platform for artists while creating opportunities for the public to engage with contemporary art in meaningful ways," said Catlin Whitington, ArtPrize Executive Director. "The scale and energy of participation in 2025 reflect the strength of our partnerships and the ongoing support of the Grand Rapids community."

Looking ahead, ArtPrize will return to Grand Rapids in 2026, running from September 17 through October 3, and will continue to build on its mission of expanding access to the arts, supporting artists through exhibitions and financial resources, and fostering meaningful connections between artists and audiences.

Community members and supporters are encouraged to contribute to the future of ArtPrize. One hundred percent of individual donations directly support artists. To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.artprize.org/donate.

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an open, international art competition that transforms the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, into an open platform for art and dialogue. Artists from around the globe exhibit in public and private spaces, while both expert jurors and the general public decide the winners. For more information and a full list of 2025 award recipients, visit artprize.org .

SOURCE ArtPrize