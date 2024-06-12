GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtPrize, the iconic global art competition held annually in Grand Rapids, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Flockx, the leading provider of your social AI sidekick. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the intersection of technology and art, as ArtPrize continues its mission to democratize art and foster community engagement through innovative initiatives.

Flockx

ArtPrize, taking place Sept 13 - Sept 28, 2024, is arguably the largest annual art competition in the US with over 1.4 million people attending yearly. By partnering with Flockx, ArtPrize aims to provide visitors with a more immersive and accessible art experience, ensuring that everyone, regardless of background or expertise, can participate in the excitement of exploring and voting for their favorite art installations.

"ArtPrize is excited about the partnership with Flockx which will offer visitors a more engaging and inclusive art experience, enabling everyone to join in the thrill of discovering art and to participate in the voting process," said Catlin Whitington, ArtPrize Executive Director.

As the official application for bringing together the art community and for enabling visitors to vote for entries during ArtPrize, Flockx delivers a map of the art community powered by its state-of-the-art AI technology. Artists can utilize Flockx's AI Sidekicks to discover people interested in their work and community members can use it to discover their passions and engage the community. These new capabilities enable users to navigate the vibrant art scene of Grand Rapids and enhance their ArtPrize experience. Through personalized recommendations, real-time event updates, mapping, and AI support, Flockx's AI Sidekick revolutionizes the way visitors and locals engage with art during the event.

"Flockx is on a mission to connect individuals, their friends, and their AI Sidekicks to the communities they are passionate about, to find other flocks organically at hangout spots and third places," said Devon Bleibtrey, CEO of Flockx. "The combination of our map interface showing community activity and user's AI Sidekicks provides users with the tools to achieve this. The partnership with ArtPrize is an exciting opportunity to make an impact on the entire community and the City of Grand Rapids."

About Flockx

Flockx connects individuals, their friends, and their AIs to the communities they care about. Helping them discover events, connect with like-minded individuals, and explore their surroundings with ease. Through cutting-edge technology, Flockx empowers users to navigate their social lives in a more connected, meaningful way.

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an international art competition held annually in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The event invites artists from around the world to exhibit their work in various venues across the city, with visitors voting to determine the winners of cash prizes. ArtPrize aims to celebrate creativity, foster community engagement, and promote dialogue around art and culture. ArtPrize will be held September 13-28, 2024.

SOURCE ArtPrize