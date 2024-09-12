Artrix Announces the Launch of DabPod™️: The Ultimate Portable Cannabis Dab Vaping Device

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrix, the global leader in cannabis vape hardware industry solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product solution, the DabPod™️, on September 12, 2024. The DabPod™️ is a revolutionary dab vape product that integrates the advantages of Dab, Pod, and Vape into one ultimate portable dabbing device, aiming to redefine the consumption of cannabis concentrate vaporizing.

Artrix Announces the Launch of DabPod™️

Equipped with an innovative pod system hardware structure, the DabPod™️ utilizes vaporization technology specifically designed for dabs. It can fully vaporize most types of cannabis concentrates available on the market, delivering excellent vaporizing effects and original flavor experiences. The device is user-friendly, easily portable, and reusable, ensuring that no concentrate goes to waste.

"DabPod™️ is a dual breakthrough in both cannabis vaporization technology and product concept." Stated Rita Yi, Product Marketing Manager at Artrix. "It blends the supreme vaporizing power of dabbing devices, the versatility and reuse advantages of pod methods, and the convenience and user-friendly operation of vapes. Our technological and structural innovations unleash the best of concentrates in the simplest way, reshaping how cannabis vapers and dabbers consume concentrates."

As cannabis concentrates gain popularity for their potent effects and rich flavor, consumers are increasingly turning to vaporization products that can handle such concentrates, including e-rigs and dab pens. While many dabbing devices have traditionally sacrificed user experience for excellent vaporization effects, the DabPod™️ proves that performance and portability can coexist beautifully. DabPod™️ is equipped with a smart heat control system that allows for precise voltage adjustments, enabling users to achieve multi-layered flavor profiles and desired impact intensity, ensuring the full, unaltered aroma and flavor of the concentrates.

"We have found the secret to making dabbing devices as convenient and portable as pod vapes," added Rita Yi, Artrix Product Marketing Manager, "The DabPod™️ is the ultimate portable dabbing device that eliminates the hassle of multiple tools and steps in using dabbing devices. With a plug-and-vape routine that takes seconds, the DabPod™️ unlocks a new world of dabbing. Our goal is to provide an ideal vaporizing device for those who seek high-quality, flavor-focused cannabis concentrates without sacrificing convenience and user experience."

Behind the Technology:

Artrix leverages big data and has conducted thousands of tests to refine the DabPod™️'s capability to adapt seamlessly to each type of cannabis concentrate, ensuring the perfect vaporization temperature for each specific type.

Smart Heating Control Technology

Central to the DabPod™️'s success is its exclusive smart heating control technology. This sophisticated system is capable of intelligently recognizing different types of cannabis concentrates. It then adjusts the heating parameters based on the unique characteristics of each concentrate. This allows for precise voltage adjustments, which are crucial for achieving multi-layered flavor profiles and desired impact intensity. The goal is to deliver a tailored vaping experience that brings out the best in every dabbing.

360-Degree Full Coverage Segment Heating Technology

Another groundbreaking feature of the DabPod is the 360-degree full coverage segment heating technology. This innovative approach ensures that the heat is distributed evenly, safeguarding the delicate terpenes within the cannabis concentrates. By protecting these volatile compounds, the DabPod™️ preserves the original flavor and effects of the concentrates, offering users a true-to-strain experience that is often lost in traditional vaporization methods.

Experienced Leadership and Engineering

The development of the DabPod™️ is led by Artrix's dedicated team of engineers who bring over a decade of experience in the cannabis vaporization industry. Kris, the Chief Product Officer at Artrix, emphasizes the thoughtful engineering behind the device: "The DabPod is designed to work with genuine concentrates, with no decarboxylation needed. We have innovated the product structure and vaporization system with the goal of ensuring the DabPod™️ is engineered for all types of cannabis concentrates without losing flavor. This preserves the purity and quality of extracts, allowing users to enjoy an authentic dabbing experience that brings out the true essence of the concentrates."

These technological innovations make the DabPod™️ a standout product in the market, redefining the standards for what users can expect from a portable dabbing device. Through its blend of precision engineering and user-centered design, the DabPod™️ not only meets but exceeds the needs of modern cannabis enthusiasts seeking quality, convenience, and authenticity in their vaping experience.

Product Details: Your Ultimate Companion for On-the-Go Dabbing

Each DabPod™ includes a battery, a pod, and a glass mouthpiece, all crafted to provide a superior dabbing experience on the move. Here's a closer look at the standout features of DabPod™:

Designed for convenience, the DabPod™ fits comfortably in your pocket, making it the ideal companion for on-the-go lifestyles. Uncompromised Performance : Despite its compact size, the DabPod™ delivers a superior dabbing experience that rivals desktop units.

The pod system allows for quick switches without the need for cleaning and maintenance, offering hassle-free reuse and enjoyment. 3 Capacity Options : With three different pod capacities available, the DabPod™ meets the diverse needs of users and various consumption scenarios.

: The DabPod™ comes equipped with a full range of functions including concentrate recognition, pre-heating, inhaling, and voltage adjustment, all within an easy-to-use interface. Adjustable Voltage Settings: Tailor your vaping experience with six different voltage settings that allow you to fine-tune the temperature and flavor intensity to your liking.

The DabPod™'s battery is made from zinc alloy, offering durability as well as a sleek, aesthetic appeal. Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to three days of use with a single charge thanks to the DabPod™'s large battery capacity.

Experience the ultimate in portability and performance with the DabPod™, your new go-to device for superior dabbing anywhere, anytime. For more information about the DabPod™, visit https://www.artrixglobal.com/products/dabpod/. To bring DabPod™ to a retailer near you, please contact [email protected].

About Artrix

Artrix is an emerging international cannabis vape hardware brand that offers more than just cannabis hardware. Artrix offers a unique three-in-one service model, integrating top-tier product solutions, comprehensive marketing support, and expert strategic consulting to enhance customer satisfaction. Through all-sided market research, Artrix identifies product needs and delivers tailored marketing assistance, improving market potential and success.

