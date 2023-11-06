Artrix Launches Cubox to Lead the New Wave of Box-Like Disposable Cannabis Vape Market

News provided by

Artrix

06 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrix, a leader in cannabis vape business solutions, specializing in hardware manufacturing, marketing support, and strategic consultation, is excited to announce the launch of its latest disposable cannabis vape, Cubox, where high quality meets stylish trends, incorporating a visually appealing box-like design, innovative central postless oil window, and advanced mesh ceramic heating technology.

Continue Reading
Artrix Cubox all in one vape
Artrix Cubox all in one vape

"Cubox's compact, boxy aesthetics with rounded edges not only make it visually appealing but also incredibly comfortable to hold. Whether it's the impressive appearance or the exceptional vaping performance, Cubox represents an innovative product solution poised to lead the way in the disposable cannabisvape market, particularly appealing to the younger demographic." Jessy Chen, Artrix's Chief Product Officer, remarked, "For individual users, especially Gen Z, Cubox's box-like design aligns seamlessly with their requirements for discretion and portability, positioning it as an everyday companion for cannabis vape enthusiasts."

Cubox is all in one vape revolutionizing the user experience for cannabis vape consumers with its inventive design and user-friendly features. The creation boasts a state-of-the-art mesh ceramic heating core, accompanied by dual air pathways that ensure a smooth yet robust vaping experience while preventing clogging issues. To simplify operation further, Cubox employs an inhale-activated system, guaranteeing a hassle-free user experience.

Safety and convenience take center stage in Cubox's design. It incorporates a groundbreaking central post-less design and a high-quality oil tank made from food-grade materials, allowing users to observe their cannabis extracts at a glance. Additionally, Cubox offers two capacity options, 1ml and 2ml, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Collin Yu, Artrix's Chief Strategy Officer, stated, "Cubox is set to become a star product in the youthful trend of D9 cannabis vaping market. With an increasing number of young consumers entering the D9 market, meeting their demands presents a new market opportunity for cannabis brands. Many believe that the popularity of Micro Bar in Washington State ignited this movement. However, the popularity of box-like product aesthetics among young consumers can be traced back even earlier—two years ago, the D8 market saw a surge of large-capacity box-shaped disposable hardware that resonated with a wide range of young cannabis consumers. This is precisely why we introduced Cubox, a small-capacity box-like disposable cannabis vape, to help our clients explore new potential markets."

Cubox is the first in a series of disposable box-shaped vapes by Artrix, offering product customization options and an innovative 3-in-1 cannabis vape business service to assist clients in achieving product success. Artrix plans to expand this innovative series with additional box-shaped all in one vape in the future. Contact Artrix for more information on products and collaboration opportunities.

About Artrix - Hardware, Marketing, Strategy, We're All in.
Artrix is an emerging international cannabis vaporizer hardware brand that offers more than just cannabis vape devices. It uses an exclusive 3-in-1 service model that combines superior product solutions, systematic marketing support, and professional strategic consulting to create a great customer experience. Artrix conducts extensive market research and analysis to understand the needs behind each product and provides localized marketing support to maximize its market potential and success.

CONTACT: pr@artrixglobal.com

SOURCE Artrix

Also from this source

DEMO：Pioneering the Sample Economy in the Cannabis Industry with the Smallest Vape

DEMO：Pioneering the Sample Economy in the Cannabis Industry with the Smallest Vape

Artrix, a leader in cannabis vaporization business solutions, specializing in hardware manufacture, marketing support, and strategic consultation,...
Artrix's Commitment to Social Equity: 100,000 FREE 510 Carts Available for Cannabis Business Owners

Artrix's Commitment to Social Equity: 100,000 FREE 510 Carts Available for Cannabis Business Owners

Artrix, a pioneering solution provider of hardware, marketing supports, and strategy consultation in cannabis vape industry, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.