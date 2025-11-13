Arts District Liberty Station Celebrates 25th Anniversary with "Creating, Connecting, Celebrating - 25 Years and Growing" Campaign

San Diego's largest arts campus, Arts District Liberty Station, launches $250K fundraising and engagement campaign to celebrate 25 years as a regional hub for the creative economy.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a transformative year that saw the opening of The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center (The Joan), Arts District Liberty Station today announced " Creating, Connecting, Celebrating – 25 Years and Growing ," a yearlong campaign marking its 25th anniversary as San Diego's premier hub for arts, culture, and community.

Running through May 2026, the campaign aims to raise $250,000 to support Arts District Liberty Station programs focused on public art, arts education, grants for tenants and community partners, and other creative activations of the campus. The campaign will reach new audiences through events, storytelling of the organization's legacy and future, and digital engagement opportunities, all aimed at elaborating Arts District Liberty Station's vision: to become a world-class arts district in the transborder region where creativity, culture, and community thrive.

The celebration will culminate with a community-centered gala on Thursday, April 30, 2026, honoring the artists, educators, community, and civic leaders who have shaped Arts District Liberty Station over the past two and a half decades. "For 25 years, Arts District Liberty Station has been a canvas for creativity and a place where art, community, and culture intersect," said Lisa Johnson, President & CEO of Arts District Liberty Station. "This milestone celebrates our history and invites the next generation of artists and supporters to continue building the legacy of our future."

A Milestone Year for San Diego's Creative Landscape

The 25th Anniversary Campaign arrives on the heels of the completion and opening of The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center (The Joan) in September 2025. The $43.5 million project, realized in partnership with Cygnet Theatre, transformed historic Naval Building 178 into a world-class performance venue featuring two state-of-the-art theaters and the only freestanding live performance space on the Arts District campus. The Joan stands as a defining milestone for Arts District Liberty Station, a testament to the power of collaboration, adaptive reuse, and cultural investment, and an example of how historic preservation and modern innovation can coexist to strengthen San Diego's creative infrastructure.

From The Joan's debut to the launch of the new Open-Air Gallery, Arts District Liberty Station continues to evolve as both steward and storyteller, preserving the city's history while shaping its cultural future.

Celebrating Creativity, Culture, and Community

Since its founding in 2000, Arts District Liberty Station oversees 26 historic buildings in the former Naval Training Center and has transformed 18 of those (so far) into a vibrant cultural district — now home to more than 120 museums, galleries, studios, and nonprofits. The 25th Anniversary campaign will spotlight cornerstone programs, including Art in Public Places, Liberty School, tenant funding and community partnerships, as well as our growing binational partnerships connecting the regions of San Diego and Northern Baja.

Throughout the campaign, audiences can expect community events, the "25 Stories for 25 Years" digital series, a Giving Tuesday challenge, a Founders' Brunch, and the culminating April 30th celebration – a festival-style evening of live performances, art activations, and donor recognition.

"This milestone is about more than looking back — it's about continuing to grow alongside the community that built us," said James Halliday, Vice President & Chief Advancement Officer. "We're focused on what's next: expanding access to opportunities for working artists, increasing exposure to the arts for local youth, ensuring that Arts District Liberty Station continues to thrive as a regional hub for the creative economy – a space where creativity and connection are accessible for all."

Throughout 2026 and beyond, Arts District Liberty Station will continue this momentum through new public art installations, expanded education initiatives, and future redevelopment projects such as The Admiral, which will transform seven acres and five buildings into a public art garden and restaurant concept. This landmark project is led by Ryan Thorsen, who spearheaded the transformation of the iconic Mister A's restaurant in Banker's Hill.

Investing in the Future of the Arts District

To donate to the Campaign, please visit www.artsdistrictlibertystation.org/25 or contact Director of Philanthropy and Impact, Allison Morrissey, at [email protected] ; 619-573-9305.

About Arts District Liberty Station

Arts District Liberty Station is a premier destination in San Diego dedicated to enriching the city's vibrant arts and cultural scene through the revitalization of 26 historic buildings in the former Naval Training Center. Spanning 100 park-like acres in Liberty Station, Arts District Liberty Station is home to over 100 museums, galleries, artist studios, dance companies, fine dining establishments, creative retail spaces and other organizations. Visitors experience the arts, culture, creativity, and cuisine that are the hallmarks of the San Diego region and enjoy innovative experiences in a historic setting at Arts District Liberty Station that inspire lives for generations to come. www.artsdistrictlibertystation.org

Media Contact:

Kelsey Buller

Mari + Gold

[email protected]

SOURCE Arts District Liberty Station